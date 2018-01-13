What It Really Costs to Rent the Apartments Seen in Your Favorite Romantic Comedies

Fact: living like the beloved characters from romantic comedies we’ve all seen doesn’t come cheap. In fact, some of the apartments these fictional favorites live in cost more than most people make in an entire year. Which is why we couldn’t help but do a little investigating.

The cost of Carrie Bradshaw’s N.Y.C. Upper East Side 1-bedroom brownstone apartment famously only cost her $700 a month because it was rent-stabilized. But c’mon, we all know that Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character would have to dish out way more for it IRL, likely having to sell a few pairs of her Manolo Blahik’s here and there. The real estimated value of rent there? $3,000.

VIDEO: How Much it Would Cost to Be Carrie Bradshaw in Today’s Economy?

We turned to forrent.com for a full list of the costs to rent the apartments in top romantic comedies. Scroll down to see them all.