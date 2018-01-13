What It Really Costs to Rent the Apartments Seen in Your Favorite Romantic Comedies

Fact: living like the beloved characters from romantic comedies we’ve all seen doesn’t come cheap. In fact, some of the apartments these fictional favorites live in cost more than most people make in an entire year. Which is why we couldn’t help but do a little investigating.

The cost of Carrie Bradshaw’s N.Y.C. Upper East Side 1-bedroom brownstone apartment famously only cost her $700 a month because it was rent-stabilized. But c’mon, we all know that Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character would have to dish out way more for it IRL, likely having to sell a few pairs of her Manolo Blahik’s here and there. The real estimated value of rent there? $3,000.

We turned to forrent.com for a full list of the costs to rent the apartments in top romantic comedies. Scroll down to see them all.

Sex and the City

We’ve all seen this film a million times, and know that Big purchased Carrie a new home with the snap of his fingers. Located across N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (the address is 1010 5th Avenue), this penthouse currently goes for $190,000 a month in rent. If you’re interested in buying in, prepare to gather $40 to $50 million.

Sex and the City

Carrie famously only paid $700 each month, but IRL the cost of rent at 245 E. 73rd Street is $3,000. Despite the address, the show actually filmed downtown inside a 4-story townhouse at 66 Perry St. in the West Village. It sold for nearly $10 million in 2012.

The Notebook

Ryan Gosling’s Noah lived in Charleston, where today he’d pay $12,000 a month for the 4-bedroom Southern home, built around 1772.

When Harry Met Sally

Billy Crystal’s Harry lived in N.Y.C.’s Greenwich Village at 57 East 11th Street in the '80s, rent here would have cost $1,700, and rent in other lower Manhattan areas began at $300. Today, this baby would cost you $3,800 per month.

While You Were Sleeping

In Chicago, Lucy (Sandra Bullock) would have to pay $1,195 a month for the apartment she lived in.

While You Were Sleeping

Peter’s (Petter Gallagher) apartment inside Lake Point Tower would cost $2,800 a month to rent.

While You Were Sleeping

Peter Callaghan’s family, however, would have to pay $5,000 a month for the seven-bedroom home they lived in in La Grange, Il.

Sleepless in Seattle

Tom Hanks’s Sam would pay $9,500 per month to rent the houseboat he lived in in Seattle today. It sold for $2 million in 2014, and for good reason. The house contains four bedrooms and two baths with a lakeside dock.

Pretty Woman

Richard Gere’s wealthy character Edward would pay $38,500 a week for his penthouse suite at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. That same hotel actually has a Pretty Woman presidential suite, which will cost you $5,500 a night.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts’s character in Pretty Woman lived at the Las Palmas Hotel in Hollywood, which would cost you $185 per week to rent, and around $93 if you split it with a roommate, like she did.

Maid in Manhattan

Don’t be fooled—J.Lo’s character Marisa Ventura lived in the Bronx, where Lopez herself grew up. The apartment she lived in on camera cost $1,300 to rent today.

Maid in Manhattan

Contrastingly, the hotel suite in which her love interest Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) stayed in cost $12,000 to rent per month. Though it’s seen as the Beresford Hotel on camera, scenes were filmed at the Roosevelt Hotel and N.Y.C.’s famed Waldorf Astoria.

