In Honor of the New Cinderella, See the 10 Best Prince Charmings of All Time

Jonathan Olley/ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Jennifer Davis
Mar 14, 2015 @ 9:31 am

If there's one thing we love, it's princes -- especially Prince Charming. With the release of Disney's live-action Cinderella, we've rounded up our favorite Prince Charmings to mark the occasion. From Richard Madden, who woos Lily James in the most recent version, to Chris Pine from Into the Woods and Chad Michael Murray in A Cinderella Story, see the ten princes who make our hearts a-flutter.

PHOTOS: The 10 Best Prince Charmings of All Time

1 of 10 Jonathan Olley/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Richard Madden, Cinderella (2015)

Thanks to his piercing baby blues, we can see why Cinderella, played by Lily James, was swept off of her glass slippers in the most recent installment of the classic tale.

2 of 10 Peter Mountain/© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Chris Pine, Into the Woods

Pine’s version of Cinderella’s Prince isn’t as chivalrous as meets the eye. On the outside he seem perfect, but Anna Kendrick’s character soon finds that he’s not as charming as he seems.

3 of 10

Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time  

After forgetting that he’s Prince Charming (the horror!), he must fight through the curse to return to his one true love. How romantic!

4 of 10 © Warner Premiere/Courtesy Everett Collection

Drew Seeley, Another Cinderella Story

This modern day "prince" is a go-getter. After dancing with Selena Gomez's character at a masquerade ball he sets out to find his one true love. Way to go!

5 of 10 © Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hugh Dancy, Ella Enchanted  

Instead of Prince Charming saving Cinderella, this non-traditional spin on the classic fairytale makes Hugh Dancy's character the damsel in distress. We'd save him!

6 of 10 © Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Chad Michael Murray, A Cinderella Story

While Chad Michael Murray's character isn't techically a prince, he gets plenty of bonus points for going to Princeton, and dressing up as the iconic character to woo Hilary Duff.

7 of 10 Mary Evans/C20TH FOX/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Dougray Scott, Ever After  

The Scottish hunk portrayed France’s Prince Henry in this Cinderella-inspired tale, starring Drew Barrymore, and it’s still one of our favorite spins on the classic story.

8 of 10 © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Paolo Montalban, Cinderella (1997)  

In this version, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, the Filipino hunk wowed us with his vocal chops as Prince Christopher.

9 of 10 © Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

Animated Prince Charming, Cinderella (1950)  

No Prince Charming round up would be complete without the Disney original.

10 of 10 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Prince George

While we know he's not technically Prince Charming, thanks to his chubby cheeks and adorable outfits, the young royal has charmed the world. Who needs a Cinderella?

