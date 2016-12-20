10 Rom-Com Couples We Keep Falling In Love With

Everyone has those certain movies they watch again and again. For us, we're a sucker for romance. Whether it's a rom-com or a rom-dram, there are a few movies that stir something inside of us—be it nostalgia, happiness, or melancholy—and we just have to watch every time they're on TV.

Many times, our movie obsession comes down to the power of the onscreen couple. What would Titanic have been without the spark of Jack and Rose? Would we have cried quite so much if we, too, hadn't fallen in love with Noah and Allie from The Notebook? This week sees the release of Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, and if their adorable press tour is any indication, these two may be heading to the onscreen couple hall of fame, too. Ahead of its release, we rounded up our favorite movie couples of all time. 

RYAN GOSLING AND RACHEL MCADAMS IN THE NOTEBOOK

Arguably one of the most beloved and tear-inducing romantic films of all time, ​​​​​​The Notebook is naturally at the top of our list. In the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as two lovebirds who against all odds (including war and disapproving parents) find their way back to each other. This one is widely known to make even grown men cry. Hashtag if you're a bird, I'm a bird.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND KATE WINSLET IN TITANIC

It's been 19 years, and we can still recite every line of Titanic. The film, which sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers aboard the doomed ocean liner, won countless awards and broke numerous records (it was the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade). One thing is for sure with this movie: We'll never let go. 

RYAN GOSLING AND EMMA STONE IN CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's onscreen chemistry in Crazy, Stupid, Love was so good, Hollywood keeps pairing them up. The fan-favorite duo has gone on to star in two other movies together: Gangster Squad in 2013 and La La Land, which you can catch in theaters right now. Hey, if it ain't broke ... 

RICHARD GERE AND JULIA ROBERTS IN PRETTY WOMAN

Pretty Woman is one of those classic feel-good love stories that we return to time and time again. After all, the movie turned Julia Roberts into America's Sweetheart (and a young and dashing Richard Gere ain't bad to look at either).

HEATH LEDGER AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL IN BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

Bring on the Kleenex. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star in this heartbreaking tale of two sheep herders who fall in love at a time and place in history when their relationship could cost them everything. The film was a huge success, winning three of its eight Oscar nominations (the most nominations of any film in 2006).

PATRICK SWAYZE AND JENNIFER GREY IN DIRTY DANCING

Dirty Dancing is another one of those classics we all know and love. We can't decide what's more fun to watch: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's budding-yet-forbidden romance, or the fun dance numbers and '80s fashion. Let's call it a tie.

PATRICK SWAYZE AND DEMI MOORE IN GHOST

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of this movie? The iconic pottery wheel scene. Has there ever been a more romantic moment in a film?! We dare you to find one. Ghost, starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, is currently available on HBO.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AND KATE HUDSON IN HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS

If you're like us, you've seen How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days no less than a few dozen times, thanks to frequent television broadcasts. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are hilarious together, and we will never listen to the song "You're So Vain" again without thinking of this movie. Catch it on Netflix now!

BILLY CRYSTAL AND MEG RYAN IN WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

When Harry Met Sally  is the rom-com to end all rom-coms. There's the magnetic chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, references to Casablanca, and one very iconic scene (ahem, the diner). If you've somehow missed this timeless film, we think you should make it a priority.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND SANDRA BULLOCK IN THE PROPOSAL

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock (who received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her role in the film) were hilarious together and quite honestly adorable in this 2009 comedy. Audiences loved the pair so much so that rumors swirled for some time after the film came out that they might be dating in real life.

