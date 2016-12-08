9 Offbeat Christmas Movies That You Can’t Watch with the Kids

When the holiday season comes roaring in, it brings with it a hefty dose of Christmas cheer. So hefty, in fact, that after a few weeks of jinglebells and gingerbread houses, you might start to find yourself completely unable to stomach another viewing of Elf

Enter: Office Christmas Party. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, the film (released this Friday) takes a boring corporate event and turns it into a fratty yueltide bash. If that sounds more appealing than watching Love Actually for the millionth time, here, we've rounded up a slew of classics that also double as Christmas flicks. So, pour yourself a glass of spiked cider and queue up one of these offbeat Christmas movies after the kids head up to bed.

Noel

This Christmas Eve drama follows the twisted lives of five strangers who have definitely lost the holiday spirit.

KISS KISS BANG BANG

Yes, this murder mystery qualifies as a Christmas movie, opening with a robbery to steal a Christmas gift—and some cash.

BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY

Bridget Jones knows the pain of being asked about your love life when home for the holidays. And yes, that book she's reading is titled Holidays in Hell.

AMERICAN PSYCHO

Christian Bale in reindeer ears definitely qualifies this drama as a holiday movie.

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

While this Tim Burton film might feel like it's more suited for Halloween, it actually revolves around a grandmother sharing why it always snows on Christmas.

DIE HARD

Yes, action movies can be Christmas movies too. Think about it: John McClane is just trying to make it home for the holidays in this shoot-em-up classic. 

TRADING PLACES

These two modern-day Scrooges need a lesson in Christmas spirit.

EYES WIDE SHUT

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's dramatic thriller becomes that much creepier when set against a festive backdrop.

