15 Movies to Watch in November 2016

Nov 01, 2016

November is upon us and in case you don't believe us, just peep the leaves on the ground. Summer is now a faint memory and before we know it, the jingle bells of Christmas will be ringing. As we get into the swing of yet another blissful holiday season, we're reminded of all the countless memories associated with this time of year. Family memories spent by the fire, kitchen extravaganzas preparing feasts, and of course, time spent enjoying our favorite movies with our loved ones.

This month's batch of new movies will definitely be worthy of storage in your mental locker of fond memories. From emotional true stories of love, determination, and triumph, to feel-good animated fare that will wow the kids and make us grown-ups smile, there's truly something for everyone this month.

Read on for our top pick of movies you can't miss in November.

1 of 15 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Doctor Strange

Nov. 4

Fall’s first Marvel Comic event won’t disappoint! Benedict Cumberbatch plays Stephen Strange, a famous neurosurgeon whose hands are destroyed in a tragic accident. He then sets out on a global quest to repair his most cherished tools, and discovers greater powers than he ever could have imagined. Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, and Mads Mikkelsen also star.

2 of 15 Mark Rogers/Summit Entertainment

Hacksaw Ridge

Nov. 4

This epic war saga tells the inspiring true story of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss (played by Andrew Garfield), an American army medic who refused to use or even carry a weapon while fighting in one of the bloodiest battles of WWII. Doss fought on the frontlines, unarmed, and went on to save the lives of 75 men. Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington and Teresa Palmer also star, with Mel Gibson directing.

3 of 15 Courtesy Focus Features

Loving

Nov. 4

True love knows no bounds, and this appropriately named film tells the story of a couple that thoroughly exemplifies this old adage. Catch this inspirational story about Richard and Mildred Loving (played by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, respectively), a real interracial couple who were arrested after they wed in Virginia in 1958 and then spent the following nine years in court fighting for the right to live like any same-race married couple. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come as a nation, and a motivator to keep fighting the good fight, in the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for all. Catch this emotional pic in select theaters starting Nov. 4, before it expands nationwide on Nov. 11.

4 of 15 Courtesy DreamWorks

Trolls

Nov. 4

The jewel-bellied toys from our childhood will come to life this fall in an animated comedy adventure. Set to the tune of original music by Justin Timberlake (who also voices a character) and a bunch of his most famous pals, it’s a tale for the ages. You’ll also recognize the voices of Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, Gwen Stefani, and more!

5 of 15 Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Almost Christmas

Nov. 11

If The Preacher's Wife, Last Holiday, or This Christmas are among your favorite holiday flicks, then get ready to add this one to that list! It follows a hilariously dysfunctional family as they gather for their first holiday since the death of their beloved matriarch. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and in the end, you'll get the warm and fuzzies as you're reminded of the true meaning of family. Gabrielle Union, Danny Glover, and Oscar-winner Mo'Nique star.

6 of 15 Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Arrival

Nov. 11

When aliens descend upon planet Earth in mysterious spacecrafts, it's up to world renowned linguist Dr. Louise Banks (played by Amy Adams) to foster communication with the creatures. But she must act quickly and carefully, because full-on global war is looming. Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker also star.

7 of 15 Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Nov. 11

Director Ang Lee, the man responsible for visual masterpieces like Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, is at the helm of this unique homecoming story. Newcomer Joe Alwyn stars as Billy Lynn, a 19-year-old Iraq War survivor who's brought back home for a victory tour. But flashbacks to his time spent overseas shed light on what it's actually like for a young man to go to combat—and it's much different than anyone can imagine. Kristen Stewart and Vin Diesel also star.

8 of 15 Matt Kennedy/Netflix

True Memoirs of an International Assassin

Nov. 11

Funnyman Kevin James is stepping into the action realm, but of course, there are tons of laughs to go around as well. This time, he plays an author who gets thrust into the action-packed storylines of his latest work, when his publisher decides to market the book as non-fiction instead of fiction. Yikes!

9 of 15 Courtesy Open Road Films

Bleed for This

Nov. 18

We’ve seen our fair share of true boxing stories over the last few years, but we’re especially excited about this one. Miles Teller stars as the brute Rhode Island fighter Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza, whose hard-earned ascension to stardom is derailed by a near-fatal car accident. Against all odds, Vinny must fight his way back to the top. Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart also star.

10 of 15 Murray Close/STX

The Edge of Seventeen

Nov. 18

This is the coming-of-age story of the fall. It chronicles the ups and downs of teenage life, through the eyes of Nadine (played by Hailee Steinfeld), an awkward young woman whose teenage angst is magnified when her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her older brother (Blake Jenner). Woody Harrelson stars as Nadine's unlikely mentor and confidant, Mr. Bruner.

11 of 15 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Nov. 18

This Harry Potter prequel is just what we need this fall to mix a little witchcraft and wizardry into our lives. Penned by J.K. Rowling, the story follows Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he hunts for magical creatures in New York's secret society of mystics. This story pre-dates Harry Potter by 70 years, so it’s truly the start of an original story. Katherine Waterston and Colin Farrell also star.

12 of 15 Merrick Morton/Focus Features

Nocturnal Animals

Nov. 18

Prolific fashion designer (and the 2016 InStyle Awards Designer of the Year) Tom Ford wrote and directed this psychological thriller about an art gallery owner (played by Amy Adams), who's sent into a tailspin by a novel written by her ex-husband. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the scorned ex, whose work of fiction might not actually be fiction, after all. This film will premiere exclusively in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, before it expands on Nov. 23, and then goes wide on Dec. 9.

13 of 15 Daniel Smith/Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Allied

Nov. 23

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in this historical drama as a couple who find themselves under the government microscope during the WWII era. It's a timeless tale that depicts the pressure and the politics that pull at the fabric of relationships in times of war.

14 of 15 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Moana

Nov. 23

Disney will introduce its first Polynesian protagonist this fall in a coming-of-age tale that everyone in your family will enjoy. It tells the story of a young girl, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), who embarks on an epic adventure of self-discovery and empowerment. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays her companion and powerful demigod, Maui.

15 of 15 Courtesy The Weinstein Company

Lion

Nov. 25

Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel stars as Saroo Brierley, a man who sets out to find his birth parents after getting lost on a train as a child, and being separated from them for more than two decades. It’s a heart-wrenching puzzle full of scant clues and seemingly insurmountable obstacles, based on the best-selling non-fiction novel, A Long Way from Home ($10; amazon.com).Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman also star.

