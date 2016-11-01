15 Movies to Watch in November 2016

November is upon us and in case you don't believe us, just peep the leaves on the ground. Summer is now a faint memory and before we know it, the jingle bells of Christmas will be ringing. As we get into the swing of yet another blissful holiday season, we're reminded of all the countless memories associated with this time of year. Family memories spent by the fire, kitchen extravaganzas preparing feasts, and of course, time spent enjoying our favorite movies with our loved ones.

This month's batch of new movies will definitely be worthy of storage in your mental locker of fond memories. From emotional true stories of love, determination, and triumph, to feel-good animated fare that will wow the kids and make us grown-ups smile, there's truly something for everyone this month.

VIDEO: 11 TV Shows & Specials To Watch in November

Read on for our top pick of movies you can't miss in November.