Image zoom Netflix

Sure, the holidays are known for being busy and jam-packed with parties and family get togethers. But some of my most favorite late-fall and winter moments are spent cozied up with seasonal treats — most likely leftovers — and watching festive movies. There are some classics, like Christmas Vacation and Elf, that I could watch over and over again, and laugh just as heartily as I did the first time I saw them. But it’s also fun to check out something new, Netflix is always here to scratch that itch.

For starters, the streaming site is coming out with some fresh holiday content, including Netflix Originals movies, as well as specials and new seasons of shows like Fuller House, which will launch season 4 on Friday, Dec. 14. Falling right in line with the spirit of the season, the first episode (“Oh My Santa”) is Christmas-themed.

As for some of the other streamable fun on deck, you’re going to want to check them out. Here are the best Netflix holiday movies to stream.

New Netflix Originals

If you want to add a few new favorites to your usual holiday-movie rotation, then you’ll want to check some of the Netflix originals set to release throughout the month.

The Holiday Calendar

Available now and starring Kat Graham, Quincy Brown and Ethan Peck, The Holiday Calendar tells the story of a struggling photographer who inherits a magical advent calendar that can predict the future — and, who knows, it might even help her find love.

The Princess Switch

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar, The Princess Switch is available now and comes with a Parent Trap-like twist. Instead of two kids hoping to see their parents reunite, however, this story features a down-to-earth baker who trades places with a soon-to-be princess. But when each of them fall in love during the switch, the pair has to make a decision whether or not to keep up the charade or take the risk of losing their relationships.

The Christmas Calendar

Starting Nov. 22, also known as Thanksgiving, you’ll have a chance to tune in to The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell. Russell plays a not-so-traditional Santa who, by the looks of the official trailer, has a rock ‘n’ roll vibe. He even gets on stage to perform with a band and finds himself in a high-speed chase. When a brother-and-sister duo crash into his sleigh, Santa is forced to rely on their help to save Christmas.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

From there, you’ll have to hold on until next weekend for another new Netflix original, but it’s a good one. In response to the popularity of last year’s A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding picks up where the last film left off with Amber (Rose McIver) and Richard (Ben Lamb) set to wed. But it becomes quickly apparent that their dream might not come into fruition when Amber struggles to adjust to royal life — she’s even asked to give up her beloved blog.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

If you simply can’t get enough of the show where fans whip up sugary treats to compete for a cash prize, then you’ll want to catch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Competitors from past seasons will return for a holiday-themed competition where they will bake seasonal goodies for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Get excited for snow-globe cakes, a magical ice cake, and famous last words like “It’s Christmastime — what could possibly go wrong?” The holiday special will be available on Friday, Nov. 30.

Nailed It! Holiday

According to Netflix, this is “the ‘Nailed It!’ holiday special you've been waiting for, with missing ingredients, impossible asks, and desserts that look delightfully sad.” I mean, how perfectly watch-worthy does that sound? Start streaming Nailed It! Holiday starting Friday, Dec. 7.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Even though Netflix just released the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a few weeks ago, they went ahead and delivered a holiday surprise with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) returns with her kooky aunts to deliver a Christmas special that won’t disappoint.

Netflix Originals

In addition to the new content that will be streaming on Netflix, you might also want to check out a few old favorites. Check out this list to see what’s available throughout December.

A Very Murray Christmas

A blizzard has actor Bill Murray and a few of his celebrity friends trapped inside a hotel and, really, if there’s a crew you want to get snowed in with, it’s this one. Miley Cyrus, Amy Poehler, George Clooney, Chris Rock and Maya Rudolph are just a few of the familiar faces who help Murray turn an unfortunate situation into a variety hour — and create some hilarious holiday magic along the way.

Christmas Inheritance

In order to inherit her father's company, socialite Ellen (Eliza Taylor) must first visit his small hometown to deliver a special Christmas card to her dad's former partner. When a snowstorm keeps her from making a quick turnaround, Ellen’s forced to stay in the town where she learns a bit about hard work and how to help other people.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Nearly a decade after the finale of the original Gilmore Girls series, this revival follows the fast-talking mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory through four seasons of love, growth and coffee drinking. “Winter” will feel especially timely; Stars Hollow does not disappoint when it comes to holiday cheer.

More Holiday Movies

Bad Santa & Bad Santa 2

Get a double dose of Billy Bob Thornton with these two Christmas movies. In the first (Bad Santa), Thornton plays a criminal who disguises himself as a mall Santa Claus in an effort to rob a department store. And in Bad Santa 2, he’s at it again: This time with plans to rob a charity.

Love Actually

Is it even Christmas without watching this fun, tear-jerking holiday movie? Running on a six-degrees-of-separation theme, Love Actually tells the story of a number of different Londoners during the season of giving. What unfolds is a beautiful story about romance (budding and failing), parenting hits and misses, and even a hilarious comeback story for a washed up musician.

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas is exactly what you think it is — the pop music superstar hosts a variety-like show filled with, of course, singing her fan-favorite holiday songs, as well as celebrity appearances, including Lacey Chabert and Kelsey Grammer.

The Complete Netflix Holiday List

Worried you might miss all of the holiday fun Netflix has to offer? Go ahead and keep this list handy and your only worry will be which pair of fuzzy socks to wear, and whether or not it’s a leggings or sweatpants kind of night.

New Netflix Originals:

The Holiday Calendar — available now

The Princess Switch — available now

The Christmas Chronicles — Thursday, Nov. 22

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — Friday, Nov. 30

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — Friday, Nov. 30

Nailed It! Holiday — Friday, Dec. 7

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas — Frida, Dec. 7

Super Monsters and the Wish Star — Friday, Dec. 7

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale — Thursday, Dec. 13

Fuller House Season 4 — Friday, Dec. 14

Netflix Originals (now streaming):

A Christmas Prince

A Very Murray Christmas

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

Christmas Inheritance

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Christmas movies (now streaming):

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Get Santa

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Love Actually

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas