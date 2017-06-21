These 6 Netflix Streams Are the Best Source of '90s Style Inspo

Thanks to Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s on-point ‘90s street style as of late, we’re all about trends from that decade right now. From high-waisted everything to hair scrunchies, we’re currently on the hunt for old school styles to up our sartorial game. What better place to search for ideas than ‘90s era movies and TV series? Thanks to Netflix (when does Netflix not save the day?), there are plenty of options offering endless inspo for a throwback outfit.

Scroll down to see what we've queued up on the streaming service. We'll be taking notes!

VIDEO: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments