These 6 Netflix Streams Are the Best Source of '90s Style Inspo

Courtesy Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Jun 21, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Thanks to Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s on-point ‘90s street style as of late, we’re all about trends from that decade right now. From high-waisted everything to hair scrunchies, we’re currently on the hunt for old school styles to up our sartorial game. What better place to search for ideas than ‘90s era movies and TV series? Thanks to Netflix (when does Netflix not save the day?), there are plenty of options offering endless inspo for a throwback outfit.

Scroll down to see what we've queued up on the streaming service. We'll be taking notes!

1 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU

The 1999 rom-com will forever be one of our favorites. Not only does it star Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Gabrielle Union, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the high school-set film showcases literally every trend from the decade. Hello chokers, spaghetti straps, and flipped-out hair.

2 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

THE CRAFT

Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk were the original girl squad. In the 1996 flick, they played four high school friends who dabble in witchcraft. We love how their outfits get darker and darker as the movie progresses. But, let's be honest, they even make school uniforms look stylish.

3 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

SCREAM

After it was released in 1996, Scream quickly garnered a cult following and we don't doubt that its epic costume department had something to do with it. From Rose McGowan's midriff-baring tops to Neve Campbell's bangs, the horror flick is chock-full of enviable looks from that decade. Honorable mentions go to Drew Barrymore's ribbed sweater and Courteney Cox's leopard headband.

4 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

HEATHERS

Before Mean Girls and Scream Queens, Heathers introduced us to the snobby clique. The movie debuted in 1988, but it’s still close enough to the ‘90s to give us major inspo. We’ll take one of each of those shoulder-padded blazers.

5 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

CHARMED

The witchcraft-centric drama series kicked off in 1998 and gave us eight seasons of trendy outfit ideas. Although most of the show aired in the early 2000s, we still want to wear everything the three sisters wore.

6 of 6 Courtesy Netflix

AMELIE

Even though this French rom-com debuted in 2001, it still held on strong to ‘90s fashion trends and we couldn’t be more grateful for it. Think fitted tees, camel sweaters, cardigans, and Amelie's hair style that launched a thousand chin-length cuts.

