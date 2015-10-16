Happy National Boss Day! See the Most Inspiring Girl Bosses from the Big Screen

Whether you hate them, love them, or simply want to be them, the bosses in our lives deserve to be recognized. They're the ones that know how to get things done; who keep you on your toes and inspire you to achieve more in a multitude of ways.

For National Boss Day we've gathered some of the most unforgettable women-in-charge on the big screen, from Anne Hathaway's latest role as e-commerce company CEO Jules Ostin in The Intern and Reese Witherspoon as plucky Harvard Law student Elle Woods in Legally Blonde​, to Kay Thompson's Maggie Prescott, a fashion editor who encourages Audrey Hepburn's character to come into her own in Funny Face.

Celebrate the occasion by scrolling down to see some of the most dynamic #girlboss characters from the movies.