Happy National Boss Day! See the Most Inspiring Girl Bosses from the Big Screen

Oct 16, 2015 @ 7:00 am

Whether you hate them, love them, or simply want to be them, the bosses in our lives deserve to be recognized. They're the ones that know how to get things done; who keep you on your toes and inspire you to achieve more in a multitude of ways.

For National Boss Day we've gathered some of the most unforgettable women-in-charge on the big screen, from Anne Hathaway's latest role as e-commerce company CEO Jules Ostin in The Intern and Reese Witherspoon as plucky Harvard Law student Elle Woods in Legally Blonde​, to Kay Thompson's Maggie Prescott, a fashion editor who encourages Audrey Hepburn's character to come into her own in Funny Face.

Celebrate the occasion by scrolling down to see some of the most dynamic #girlboss characters from the movies.

Jules Ostin, The Intern

In The Intern, Anne Hathaway's Jules Ostin, the founder and CEO of fashion startup About the Fit, befriends and mentors the senior citizen intern (portrayed by Robert De Niro) at her company.

Samantha Jones, Sex and the City

An owner of her own public relations firm, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones runs things her way in Sex and the City.

Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep may have intimidated viewers as the editor in chief of Runway, but her softer side was exposed before the credits rolled in The Devil Wears Prada.

Evangeline Dandridge, Deliver Us from Eva

Gabrielle Union hooked us as an uncompromising, fast-talking health inspector who gets a promotion (and her guy) by the end of Deliver Us from Eva.

Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon brought Elle Woods to life as she embarked on a quest to prove that she had what it takes to be a top lawyer in Legally Blonde.

Erin Brockovich, Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts's character may not have been a traditional boss, but Erin Brockovich took charge in all senses of the word in this based-on-a-true-story tale of a woman seeking justice from a corrupt power company.

M, GoldenEye

Judi Dench portrays a tough, smart M, the head of British intelligence agency MI6. She first appeared in the James Bond franchise in 1995's GoldenEye and kept calling the shots for 17 years, until 2012's Skyfall.

Maggie Prescott, Funny Face

Kay Thompson played Maggie Prescott, a sharp fashion editor who guided Audrey Hepburn's character Jo Stockton's modeling career in Funny Face.

