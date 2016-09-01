These Are the 10 Movies to Watch in September 2016

Courtesy of DreamWorks
Courtney Higgs
Sep 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Summer blockbuster season is officially over, but that's not to say that September is going to be a dull month on the movie front. This is the time of year where we typically take a quick break from big-budget comic book adaptations and epic visual experiences to make room for more dense dramas and cerebral stories. This is also the time we start keeping our eyes peeled for awards contenders! But even if you're looking for a family-friendly animated flick, a lighthearted romp, or a chilling thriller, there's definitely something that will satisfy this month. Read on for 10 movies you'll want to keep on your radar.

The Light Between Oceans

Sept. 2

This haunting romance will definitely ignite every last one of your emotions. Based on the acclaimed novel by M.L. Stedman, it tells the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife, who are faced with a moral dilemma when they happen upon a mysterious, washed up boat. And the IRL romance between the film’s stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender certainly lends to their palpable onscreen chemistry!

Sully

Sept. 9

This is the riveting story of heroic airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who saved a plane full of passengers and crew when he regained control of a nose-diving plane and safely landed it on the Hudson River. Tom Hanks plays the famed pilot in this pic, which tells the story of the scrutiny he faced following the landing. Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, and Aaron Eckhart also star.

Blair Witch

Sept. 16

Horror lovers, rejoice! This is the film to see if you’re a fan of that creepy, jumpy, scared-out-of-your wits theater experience. This addition to the Blair Witch series follows a new group of explorers, who venture into the demonic woods in search of their missing comrade.

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Sept. 16

Bridget is back, and this time she’s pregnant. Renee Zellweger returns as the spunky Brit, who finds herself in a curious situation when she turns up pregnant and caught between the two possible fathers. Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey star as the two potential baby daddies in this upbeat romantic comedy.

The Magnificent Seven 

Sept. 23

Welcome to the Wild West, y’all! This modern update on a classic Western tale tells the story of seven outlaws who unwittingly band together to save one small town from ruthless thieves. Catch Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke among the band of misfits, as well as Haley Bennett and Matt Bomer as local townies.

Queen of Katwe

Sept. 23

Newcomer Madina Nalwanga plays 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi, a young girl in Uganda whose world is taken by storm when she becomes totally engrossed in the game of chess. Lupita Nyong’o stars as Phiona’s mother Harriet, and David Oyelowo plays Robert, the soccer player-turned-missionary who brought the mentally challenging game to the village children.

Storks 

Sept. 23

Ever heard the old wives’ tale about storks delivering newborn babies to the homes of excited parents? Well, this comical animated romp tells the other side of that story. Kelsey Grammer and Andy Samberg voice two delivery storks who must untangle a serious mix-up. Jennifer Aniston and Ty Burrell also lend their voices.

Deepwater Horizon 

Sept. 30

Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, and Kate Husdon star in this fall action flick about the explosion on the offshore drilling rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, creating one of the worst oil spills in history. Expect ringing alarms, big explosions, and even bigger drama.

Masterminds

Sept. 30

Leave it to Kristen Wiig and Zach Galifianakis to put a hilarious spin on a bank heist. Galifianakis plays a ne’er-do-well armored car driver who’s lured into a hairbrained scheme to come into some quick cash by his work crush (Wiig). From there, the two set out on a wild ride. Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson, and Leslie Jones are amongst the other kooky characters.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sept. 30

Tim Burton’s latest gothic fantasy centers on a mysterious group of children who all possess odd powers and the seemingly ordinary boy (Asa Butterfield) who stumbles upon them. Eva Green plays the children’s keeper, Miss Peregrine, in this pic based on the best-selling novel by Ransom Riggs.

