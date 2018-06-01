13 Movies You Need to Watch in June

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
Courtney Higgs
Jun 01, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Summer plans? Cancel them. Because you're up for at least 13 killer movie nights this month. June brings with it the most exciting all-female-led action movie in years, Ocean's 8, starring Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and—if you can imagine it—even more badass ladies. And while Claire Danes and Jim Parsons give emotional performances as the parents of a gender-fluid toddler in A Kid Like Jake, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms lighten the mood with the hilarious buddy comedy Tag (yes, it's about a game of tag).

Read on for more of the best blockbusters, indie darlings, and long-awaited sequels you need to catch on the big screen this month.

Watch: Sandra Bullock Can Only Tell These 2 Crazy Stories from the Set of Ocean's 8

RELATED: 6 Books to Read Before They Become Major Movies

 

1 of 13 Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Action Point

This one is quite literally a wild ride. It centers on D.C. (played by Johnny Knoxville), a kooky daredevil who runs a second-rate amusement park called Action Point, where the main philosophy is fun at all costs—even safety. But when a corporate mega-park comes to town, jeopardizing the future of Action Point, it's up to D.C. and his band of misfit friends to save his happy place. Fans of the old MTV series Jackass will recognize the crazy, almost cringe-worthy stunts. (June 1)

Advertisement
2 of 13 Kirsty Griffin/STX Films

Adrift

A young couple's sailing adventure turns from a joy ride into a horrific encounter in this big-screen re-telling of a true story. Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play Tami and Richard, the lovers who sets out on a leisurely boat trip from from Tahiti to San Diego and unknowingly sail directly into one of the most Catastrophic storms in recorded history. (June 1)

3 of 13 Jon Pak/IFC Films

A Kid Like Jake

The emotional story of two parents (played by Claire Danes and Jim Parsons) navigating the challenges of raising a gender-fluid child who challenges societal norms. With both support and criticism from those in their lives, the duo must traverse the tricky business of modern child rearing, while also keeping their own relationship in-tact. Ann Down, Priyanka Chopra and Octavia Spencer also star. (June 1)

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy Netflix

Alex Strangelove

A funny and heart-warming tale of love, sex, and camaraderie among teens just trying to figure it all out. It follows Alex (played by Daniel Doheny), a high school student who must face his sexuality head-on once the opportunity to lose that ever-illusive v-card presents itself. It's the coming-of-age story we need right now. And bonus points: You can stream this one right from your couch, on Netflix. (June 8)

Advertisement
5 of 13 James Minchin/A24

Hereditary

This fright film follows the Grahams, a family that, after the passing of their beloved matriarch, begins to unearth terrifying and sinister truths about their ancestry. The more they learn, the more danger they seem to be in. YikesToni Collette and Ann Dowd star. (June 8)

Advertisement
6 of 13 Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

Ocean's 8

Move over, Danny—it's your sister's turn to take the lead. Debbie Ocean (played by InStyle's June cover star Sandra Bullock) is fresh out of jail, so what's the first thing she does? Gather a motley crew of badass women to pull off a jewelry heist at the Met Gala, of course! Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy KalingRihanna, and Awkwafina comprise the girl gang, but keep your eyes peeled for the dozens upon dozens of A-list cameos. If you only see one movie this month, it should probably be this one. (June 8)

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

The Incredibles 2

It's been 14 long years since The Incredibles hit theaters, and fans have been patiently waiting for part two ever since word of a sequel got out. The wait is finally over. This time around, the superhero fam is dealing with a new family dynamic, where mom Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter) is busy saving the world, while dad Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson), is holding down the household. It's a family friendly option that parents will enjoy, too. (June 15)

Advertisement
8 of 13 Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros.

Tag

Every friend group has its traditions, and the squad in this flick is no different. One month out of every year is dedicated to an elaborate game of tag that sees every participant traversing the country and risking it all for the game. Who says you have to grow up? Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Jeremy Renner are just a few of the faces you'll recognize. (June 15)

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as paleontologists Owen Grady and Claire Dearing for another bout of dino madness. This time, the island's dormant volcano begins to erupt, prompting Owen and Claire to spring into action to save the remaining dinosaurs from danger. OG Jeff Goldblum also reprises his role as Ian Malcolm. (June 22)

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy of A24

Under the Silver Lake

This indie crime drama centers on a young man named Sam (played by Andrew Garfield) who becomes enchanted by an enigmatic woman named Sarah (played by Riley Keough). When Sarah suddenly disappears, Sam sets out on a quest across Los Angeles to find her, but it turns out to be way more than he bargained for. (June 22)

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Josh Brolin is back as agent Matt Graver, facing off once again against Alejandro Gillick (played by Benicio Del Toro) and his cartel as they start trafficking something extremely dangerous across the U.S. border: terrorists. (June 29)

Advertisement
12 of 13 Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Uncle Drew

Buckle up for the road trip of the summer! Disgraced basketball coach Dax (played by the hilarious Lil Rel Howery) sets out to reunite a group of aging street ball players so that he can enter into a prestigious tournament and redeem himself to his rivals. NBA star Kyrie Irving stars as the legendary Uncle Drew, the leader of the pack and the glue needed to pull the team back together. If you look past the prosthetics and graying wigs, you might also recognize Shaq, Nate Robinson, J.B. Smoove, Reggie Miller, and Chris Webber. Tiffany Haddish also stars. (June 29)

Advertisement
13 of 13 Richard Foreman/A24

Woman Walks Ahead

If you're a fan of period pieces, then this is the movie you'll love the most this month. Jessica Chastain stars as Catherine Weldon, a portrait painter in the 1890s who travels from New York to Dakota for the opportunity to paint Lakota leader Sitting Bull (played by Michael Greyeyes). But as the struggle of the Lakota people heightens, Weldon finds herself entangled in the dispute between the tribe and the American government. Sam Rockwell also stars. (June 29)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!