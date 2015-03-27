Movie Makeovers

InStyle.com says: In an effort to save their sorority house, Natalie (Emma Stone) and her band of super-geeky Zeta Alpha Zetas amp up their sex appeal (left) with tips from Playboy Bunny Shelley Darlingson (Anna Faris). Among Shelley's best pearls of wisdom: "Your most important secret weapon is the water bra. Just stay away from sharp corners." By the end of the movie, they tone down Shelley's tips for a much more natural, fresh-faced look.
EW.com says: Normally, we'd advise against taking fashion tips from people who don't wear clothes for a living, but when the teacher is Faris' Shelley Darlingson, there's little you can do to resist her good-natured demeanor. Plus, sometimes girls just gotta have fun.
House Bunny (2008)
