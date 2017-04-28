These Are the 10 Most Expensive Weddings in Movie History

While we’d all like to have our wedding go as smoothly as a movie, most of us couldn’t afford the epic price tag. The average price of a wedding in the U.S. is approximately $32,642, and that’s small change compared to the big bucks that these fictional couples shelled out on their ceremonies.

Ebates calculated how much our favorite movie weddings would have cost in their respective time periods, and the results are staggering. The Princess Bride easily clinched the top spot, with a price tag of about 20,000 ducats, or $3 million. But from there the competition is tough, with movies like Sex and the City and Bridesmaids duking it out with their pricey nuptials.

The company even priced out the wedding costs based on location, and movie weddings at venues were definitively the most pricey, with an average cost of $86,013. Backyard weddings rang in around $66,565, while church weddings came in as the least expensive at $32,161.

Keep scrolling to relive the 10 most expensive weddings in movie history.

The Princess Bride

This lavish wedding set in the Renaissance era would have cost 20,000 ducats, which is equivalent to just under $3 million.

Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw's almost-nuptials are the most expensive in modern-day movies, with an estimated cost of $229,869.

Sweet Home Alabama

Southern Belle Melanie Smooter's outdoor ceremony would cost a mere $181,810.

Wedding Crashers

The lavish ceremony that John and Jeremy crashed would set you back a cool $114,334.

Bridesmaids

Lilly and Doug’s crazy wedding in Bridesmaids would cost $109,658.

The Little Mermaid

Ariel's nuptials in 19th century Denmark would’ve set you back approximately 43,297 krones, which is equivalent to $64,496. 

Meet the Fockers

The Fockers would have shelled out about $62,493 for their daughter's wedding.

The Best Man

Lance's wedding in The Best Man would have a price tag of about $55,384.

My Best Friend's Wedding

Her best friend would have shelled out about $49,821 for his nuptials in Chicago.

I Love You Man

The outdoor ceremony in I Love You Man had an estimated cost of $48,061.

