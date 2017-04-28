These Are the 10 Most Expensive Weddings in Movie History

While we’d all like to have our wedding go as smoothly as a movie, most of us couldn’t afford the epic price tag. The average price of a wedding in the U.S. is approximately $32,642, and that’s small change compared to the big bucks that these fictional couples shelled out on their ceremonies.

Ebates calculated how much our favorite movie weddings would have cost in their respective time periods, and the results are staggering. The Princess Bride easily clinched the top spot, with a price tag of about 20,000 ducats, or $3 million. But from there the competition is tough, with movies like Sex and the City and Bridesmaids duking it out with their pricey nuptials.

Courtesy of Ebates

The company even priced out the wedding costs based on location, and movie weddings at venues were definitively the most pricey, with an average cost of $86,013. Backyard weddings rang in around $66,565, while church weddings came in as the least expensive at $32,161.

Keep scrolling to relive the 10 most expensive weddings in movie history.