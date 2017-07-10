The Most Memorable Swimwear Moments in Film

Orion Pictures
Olivia Bahou
Jul 10, 2017

Swimwear has come a long way from skirted one-pieces to barely-there bikinis, and no doubt how bathing beauties are portrayed in the movie industry has helped to shift the tide. From Deborah Kerr’s skirted one-piece in From Here to Eternity to Bo Derek’s nude suit in 10 to Kate Bosworth’s surfer style in Blue Crush, these iconic swimwear moments helped to define the popular styles of each decade.

Keep scrolling to relive the most memorable bathing suit scenes in movie history.

1 of 16 Hulton Archive/Getty

The Girl in the Bikini, 1952

Brigitte Bardot's strappy white bikini in the 1952 film is often credited as having popularized the two-piece suit.

2 of 16 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Deborah Kerr's halter swimsuit was made modest with the addition of a skirt, but that didn't stop her beach kissing scene with Burt Lancaster from being the most risqué of its time.

3 of 16 John Kobal Foundation/Getty

Suddenly Last Summer, 1959

Elizabeth Taylor proved that one-pieces can be utterly sexy in this plunging white swimsuit.

4 of 16 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A Very Private Affair, 1962

Brigitte Bardot heats up the screen in a white underwire bikini and low-rise ruffled bottoms at a time when covered-up one-pieces were the norm.

5 of 16 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Dr. No, 1962

Ursula Andress's white belted bikini in the first James Bond film made her world famous as "The Bond Girl." It later sold for over $50,000 in a Christie's auction.

6 of 16 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Lolita, 1962

Sue Lyon and her high-waist printed bikini will go down in film history for this alluring scene. Almost as iconic? That wide-brim hat and cat-eye glasses combo.

7 of 16 Orion Pictures

10, 1979

Bo Derek's low-cut nude one-piece from the 1979 film is totally back in style today.

8 of 16 Universal Pictures

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

It was the red bikini that launched a million fantasies. Phoebe Cates will go down in film history for this bikini scene as she emerged from the water and promptly stripped down.

9 of 16 Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, 1983

Carrie Fisher's Star Wars gold bikini made her a household name, but she wasn't exactly a fan of the outfit. "When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight," she told NPR of the uncomfortable ensemble.

10 of 16 Paramount Pictures

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

Angelina Jolie's halter-top black bikini was just as badass as it is sexy.

11 of 16 Universal Pictures

Blue Crush, 2002

Kate Bosworth and her sporty string bikinis are half the reason why we fell in love with this film.

12 of 16 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Die Another Day, 2002

Halle Berry's orange string bikini in Die Another Day fits her body like a glove, and we could say the same of that weapon belt tied around her waist.

13 of 16 New Line Cinema

The Notebook, 2004

Rachel McAdams's retro red two-piece in The Notebook must have launched countless high-waist swimsuit searches.

14 of 16 Warner Brothers

The Dukes of Hazzard, 2005

While her Daisy Dukes sure were alluring, Jessica Simpson piled on the charms in this hot pink string bikini for the raunchy comedy.

15 of 16 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

The Other Woman, 2014

Say what you want, but The Other Woman is a cinematic masterpiece. While I find Leslie Mann's hilarious persona the best part of the movie, you could say Kate Upton's scene running on the beach gives her a run for her money.

16 of 16 Columbia Pictures

The Shallows, 2016

Blake Lively got back in an orange bikini top and Tory Burch printed bottoms just a few months after welcoming her first child to film this shark thriller.

