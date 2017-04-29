Mean Girls Quotes as Inspirational Posters

Lindsay Dolak
Apr 29, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Whether you consider yourself a Plastic, a Burnout, or a Cool Mom, Mean Girls assuredly touched you in some personal way. Even over a decade after its debut, the brilliant movie about North Shore High and its many cliques remains a masterwork that holds up to the test of time—and teen scrutiny. Its quotes? Equally enduring.

Indeed, it's probably one of the most quotable films in history. Mean Girls gave us such gems as "Is butter a carb?," "You can't sit with us," “I don’t hate you ‘cause your fat. You’re fat ‘cause I hate you!”, to name just a few. In honor of the film, which celebrates another anniversary on April 30, here are some Mean Girls maxims laid out as inspirational quotes to get you going in the morning.

1 of 15 Getty

"I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can't help it that I'm popular.”

2 of 15 Getty

"That's why her hair is so big. It's full of secrets.”

3 of 15 Getty

"Oh my god, Danny Devito! I love your work!”

4 of 15 Getty

"That's so fetch!”

5 of 15 Getty

"We only carry sizes 1, 3 and 5. You could try Sears.”

6 of 15 Getty

"I'm not like a regular mom. I'm a cool mom.”

7 of 15 Getty

"On Wednesdays we wear pink!”  

8 of 15 Getty

"Whatever. I'm getting cheese fries.”

9 of 15 Getty

"If you're from Africa, then why are you white?”

10 of 15 Getty

"I can't go to Taco Bell, I'm on an all-carb diet!”

11 of 15 Getty

"Don't have sex. You will get pregnant and die.”

12 of 15 Getty

"Is butter a carb?"

13 of 15 Getty

"Get in, loser. We're going shopping!”

14 of 15 Getty

"Four for you, Glenn Coco! You go, Glenn Coco!”  

15 of 15 Getty

"Ex-boyfriends are just off limits to friends. I mean, that's just like, the rules of feminism!”

