These Are the Movies You Need to See in May

April showers have, indeed brought May flowers. And by flowers, we're of course talking about the exciting slate of movies hitting theaters this month. With Mother's Day right around the corner, you might even consider foregoing that tired old gift idea for a movie date.

This month's release schedule is packed from start to finish. The month opens with an unlikely romance between Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron in Long Shot, before we see Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson tap into their inner scammers in The Hustle. Then later on, we finally get to go on a live-action magic carpet ride in the new Aladdin remake that's bound to leave you feeling ultra nostalgic. Don't forget to mark you calendars for all the can't miss films coming out in May. Keep reading to get the scoop on our favorites.

