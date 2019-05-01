These Are the Movies You Need to See in May
April showers have, indeed brought May flowers. And by flowers, we're of course talking about the exciting slate of movies hitting theaters this month. With Mother's Day right around the corner, you might even consider foregoing that tired old gift idea for a movie date.
This month's release schedule is packed from start to finish. The month opens with an unlikely romance between Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron in Long Shot, before we see Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson tap into their inner scammers in The Hustle. Then later on, we finally get to go on a live-action magic carpet ride in the new Aladdin remake that's bound to leave you feeling ultra nostalgic. Don't forget to mark you calendars for all the can't miss films coming out in May. Keep reading to get the scoop on our favorites.
Long Shot
May 3
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron play childhood friends Fred and Charlotte, who unexpectedly reunite after decades. The catch? Charlotte is now one of the most influential women in politics and when she decides to run for president, she hires Fred as her speechwriter against the recommendaiton of her advisors. Before you know it, an unlikely relationship develops between them.
UglyDolls
May 3
Singer Kelly Clarkson leads the voice cast of this animated adventure, which tells the story of a town full of lovable toy store rejects who celebrate their strangeness each and every day. It's only when they're confronted with the conventional model of perfection that the UglyDolls must learn what it really means to be different and continue to love themselves anyway. You'll recognize the voices of Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Black Shelton, Pitbull and more.
The Hustle
May 10
Anne Hathaway and InStyle’s Beauty Issue cover-star Rebel Wilson are the buddy comedy duo we didn't know we needed. They play a mismatched pair of scam artists who team up for a major take-down of the men who've crossed them.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
May 10
The adorable yellow Pikachu finally has a voice, and it's...Ryan Reynolds? We didn't see that one coming! This time, the electrically charged crime fighting creature must work with the only person he can talk with, a young man named Tim (played by Justice Smith), to solve the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of Tim's father and Pikachu's former Pokémon partner.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
May 17
Keanu Reaves is back for another bout as super-assassin, John Wick – only this time, he's the target. After killing a member of the international assassin's guild, a $14 million price tag is placed on his head and getting out of New York alive proves his toughest mission yet. Halle Berry also stars.
The Sun is Also a Star
May 17
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and Riverdale heartthrob Charles Melton are about to remind you what it feels like to be young and in love. They play Natasha and Daniel, two teenagers who spend a day together after a chance-encounter in New York City thrusts them into a whirwind romance. As the connection between them grows, Natasha's immigration status and pending deportation threaten to tear them apart.
Aladdin
May 24
It's a whole new world in this live-action remake of the animated Disney classic (see what we did there?). Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud), Princess Jasmine (played by Naomie Scott), Jarfar (played my Marwan Kenzari), Genie (playes by Will Smith) and the rest of Agrabah come to life in brand new ways to tell the story of the harmless street urchin who embarks on a magical adventure after rubbing a lamp that releases a clever genie.
Booksmart
May 24
Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as two academic over-achievers who decide to cram four years of fun into one night after having spent their entire high school careers keeping their noses clean and focusing on their studies. What ensues is a wild night they won't soon forget. Actress Olivia Wilde makes her directoral debut.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
May 31
Ancient super-species face off in this action packed adventure, which finds the world's most feared not-so-mythical creatures in an all out war for supremacy. It's going to be a loud one! Millie Bobby Brown, Taissa Farmiga, Charles Dance and Sally Hawkins star.
Ma
May 31
Octavia Spencer plays Ma, a lonely, middle-aged woman who decides to let a group of teenagers party in her basement. But soon enough, the increasingly strange behavior of their host makes the kids realize her intentions are far from pure. Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans and Allison Janney also star.