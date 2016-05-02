13 Movies to Watch in May 2016

May is here (when did that happen?), and with it comes a fresh crop of must-see films. Whether you're in the mood to swoon over Zac Efron, travel down the rabbit hole to the most whimsical land, or get your explosion fix with some big-budget action flicks, we've got something for everyone. Keep scrolling for the 13 movies you can't miss this month.

1 of 13 Jack English/FoxSearchlight

A Bigger Splash

May 4

This is the sexy, but kind of eerie tale of a romantic Italian vacation gone strangely awry. Tilda Swinton stars as Marianne Lane, a rock star recovering from vocal chord surgery, and Matthias Schoenaerts as her hunky filmmaker BF and vacay companion, Paul. When Marianne's ex Harry (played by Ralph Fiennes) shows up with his skantily clad and morally bankrupt teenage daughter (played by Dakota Johnson), tensions rise and things start to get, well, interesting

2 of 13 Zade Rosenthal /Everett Collection

Captain America: Civil War

May 6

Get your summertime Marvel comic fix with the third installment to the Captain America series. This time, it's a fracture within the Avengers that sees the super hero squad split into two opposing teams: One led by Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans), and the other led by Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The star studded cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, and Frank Grillo, with William Hurt and Daniel Brühl—making this one the blockbuster you can't miss!

3 of 13 Starz Digital Media/Everett Collection

The Family Fang 

May 6

Jason Bateman directed and co-stars in this pic as Baxter Fang, a written-off author who, along with his sister Annie (Nicole Kidman), must return to their childhood home to investigate the disappearence of their performance artist parents (played by Christopher Walken and Maryann Plunkett). But telling flashbacks of family disfunction shed light on why Baxter and Annie are so scarred, and even hint as to where their parents might be.

4 of 13 Francois Duhamel/￼Everett Collection

Last Days in the Desert

May 13

In this imagined chapter of the Bible, Ewan McGregor portays Jesus during his 40-day fast in the desert. Conflict strikes when Jesus must endure a dramatic dance with the Devil (also played by McGregor) to help a family crisis.

5 of 13 Despina Spyrou/￼Everett Collection

The Lobster

May 13

Set in a dystopian near future where single people are arrested and turned to wild animals if they fail to find a romantic partner within 45 days (too bad they don't have Tinder!), Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz play a pair of rebels who revolt against the system and form an unlikely bond. But, is it love? You'll just have to watch and see. Lea Seydoux and John C. Reilly also star.

6 of 13 Ross McDonell/￼Roadside Attractions

Love & Friendship

May 13

Jane Austen lovers, rejoice! This period drama based on the famed author's novella titled Lady Susan, Love & Friendship revolves around a conniving widow whose objective is to wriggle herself and her daughter into suitable marriages. Kate Beckinsale plays Lady Susan Vernon, Chloë Sevigny stars as her sister-in-law Alicia Johnson, and relative newcomer Morfydd Clark stars as the daughter, Frederica.

7 of 13 Atsushi Nishijima/￼TriStar Pictures

Money Monster

May 13

If you're into high-stakes thrillers, then this Jodie Foster–directed film will be right up your alley. It stars George Clooney as finance expert and TV host Lee Gates, who gets taken hostage during a live broadcast by a viewer (Jack O'Connell) who's been driven to the brink of insanity by his financial woes. Julia Roberts plays the show's producer Patty Fenn, who remains in Gates's earpiece the entire time, as the consequenses of media manipulation and economic inequality unfold in real-time.

8 of 13 Sony Pictures

Angry Birds 

May 20

If you're anything like us, then there was probably a period in the not-so-distatnt past where you spent more hours than you'd care to admit with your eyeballs glued to your iPhone, launching birds across your screen. We've all been there, and later this month we finally get to find out why those birds are so darn angry! It's the origin story we've all been waiting for, with Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage amongst the stars lending their voices.

9 of 13 Universal Pictures

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

May 20

Three Words: Shirtless Zac Efron. Mac and Kelly Radner (played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) thought all their troubles were over when they successfully pushed the roudy Delta Psi Beta fraternity out of their neighborhood. But trouble strikes again in this Neighbors sequel, in which the couple must enlist the help of former frat nemesis Teddy (Efron) to effectively defeat their newest adversaries: a flock of debaucherous sorority girls who've moved in next door. Chloë Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, and Dope's Kiersey Clemons also star.

10 of 13 Daniel McFadden/ ￼Warner Bros.

The Nice Guys

May 20

Everybody loves a good buddy cop flick! This one stars Ryan Gosling as a down-on-his-luck private eye who works with an enforcer-for-hire (Russell Crow) to investigate the disappearance of a girl and the death of a fading porn star in 1977 Los Angeles. Little do they know, the investigation will put them hot on the trail of a major conspiracy.

11 of 13 Netflix

The Do-Over

May 27

The only thing better than laughing your butt off at a brand-new, slapstick movie is doing it from the privacy of your own home! Netflix will exclusively release The Do-Over, which stars Adam Sandler and David Spade as two guys who fake their owns deaths and assume the identify of two others, only to find that those men are in even deeper trouble than they ever were.

12 of 13 Disney Enterprises

Alice Through the Looking Glass

May 27

Down the rabbit hole, we go! All the beloved characters of Wonderland are back for this spectacular sequel. This time, Alice (Mia Wasikowska) returns to the whimsical world of Underland to save the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp). Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen also reprise their roles.

13 of 13 Courtesy

X-Men: Apocalypse

May 27

There's nothing quite like a Memorial Day blockbuster to kick off the summer movie season, and our favorite band of misfits are back for another action packed installment of this classic series. When the world's most powerful immortal mutant, Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac), recruits Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and other mutants to create a new world order, Professor X (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) lead a team of young X-Men to stop their seemingly indestructible adversaries from destroying mankind.

