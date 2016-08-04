Mark Consuelos Reveals the "Bucket List" Item He Crossed Off While Filming Nine Lives

When Mark Consuelos signed on to star in Nine Lives, he checked a major milestone off his list of life goals: working with veteran actor Christopher Walken. “I got to sit next to him in one of our table reads, and it was amazing,” Consuelos recently told InStyle when chatting about the movie, which hits theaters tomorrow (August 5). “[My co-star] Cheryl Hines and I were fanboy-ing and fangirl-ing out the whole time. I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.’”

And it only got better from there. “Christopher and I got to work together one evening, and we had a really nice shoot,” said Consuelos. “He was awesome, and it was definitely a bucket list experience for me.” Walken plays pet shop owner Felix Grant in the film, which follows the story of Kevin Spacey’s character, Tom Brand. A businessman with little time for his family, Tom purchases a cat from Felix’s shop for his daughter’s birthday—only to soon find himself trapped in the body of his newly-adopted feline, Mr. Fuzzypants.

From there, things only get more chaotic—and Tom’s friends and family are along for the ride. Jennifer Garner stars as Spacey’s onscreen wife, Lara while Consuelos takes on the role of Tom’s co-worker, Ian Cox. And according to Consuelos, working with Garner was a total pleasure. “She’s lovely,” said Consuelos. “I really liked working with her, and we spent a whole day together on the set. I really, really enjoyed that experience—the whole movie was just a blast.”

Normal day at work. Thanks @bsonnenfeld #ninelives. It's a real cat. A photo posted by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Jun 22, 2015 at 11:15am PDT

But when it comes to his own character, Consuelos admits that he’s not quite that lovable. “Ian is the right-hand man of Kevin Spacey’s character in this big corporation,” he said. “He’s kind of a jerk. I’ve played a lot of jerks, actually—my daughter seems to think there’s a trend there, but I’m not so sure!” Despite his own family’s jokes about the matter, Consuelos was thrilled to be a part of Nine Lives. “I think it’s a great family movie,” he said. “Obviously, it’s in great hands with Barry Sonnenfeld as the director—he did do Men in Black, after all.”

Ultimately, the film’s most enticing draw is, quite simply, the plot itself. “Kevin Spacey turns into a cat, so if you want to see Frank Underwood as a cat, this is the movie for you,” Consuelos joked. “No, but really, the movie has a lot of great messages, and it’s a positive piece that you can enjoy with your family.”

@Instasuelos talks about the value of family. #NineLives A video posted by Nine Lives Movie (@ninelivesmovie) on Jul 29, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

So, that’s exactly what Consuelos plans to do. He predicted that his three kids—and, presumably, wife Kelly Ripa—will be fans of the feline-focused comedy, whether they own up to it or not. “My 15-year-old and my 13-year-old will absolutely see it,” he said. “And my 19-year-old will not admit that he watched it, but he will definitely see it.”

Catch Nine Lives in theaters tomorrow, August 5.