The Best New Movies to Go See This Month
Awards season is officially over, but movie-watching season is just heating up. And although the internet may never stop reeling from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's steamy Oscar moment, it's time to turn our gaze toward the upcoming film slate. Along with the first blooms of Spring, we're also looking forward to the fresh crop of movies set to hit theaters in March. Because, let's face it, it's not gonna feel like spring for quite some time. Might as well stay indoors with some popcorn.
A word of caution: there are some seriously creepy movies coming out this month. Jordan Peele's second film Us is finally here, and some people couldn't even make it through the preview without getting fully freaked out. If horror isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options including InStyle cover star Brie Larson's superhero turn in Captain Marvel and the highly anticipated live-action Dumbo adaptation.
Read on for the rest of the films you can't miss in theaters this month.
Greta
March 1
Chloë Grace Moretz plays Frances, a young woman who befriends a lonely widow (played by Isabelle Huppert) after a chance encounter brings them together. But when Frances learns that the meeting wasn't a coincidence at all, things take a creepy turn.
The Wedding Guest
March 1
Dev Patel plays Jay, a mysterious man who travels from Britain to India to attend a wedding — or so it seems.
Captain Marvel
March 8
Brie Larson tries her hand at super heroism as Carol Danvers, one of the universe's most powerful heroes who must protect planet Earth from a dangerous war between two alien races. Marvel regulars like Samuel L. Jackson are joined by refreshing newcomers like Larson and Gemma Chan.
Gloria Bell
March 8
Julianne Moore, Holland Taylor and Rita Wilson are just a few of the stellar women leading this cast, about a free-spirited divorcée just trying to live her best life. Whether you're young, old, married or single, this makes for a good story. John Turturro and Michael Cera also star.
Five Feet Apart
March 15
Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play a pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses, who must navigate the already complicated business of falling in love, while also keeping space between them in order to stay alive. In other words, prepare for full tears.
The Hummingbird Project
March 15
Who knew fiber-optic cables could be interesting movie fodder? This one stars Salma Hayek, Alexander Skarsgård and Jesse Eisenberg as the players in a rat race to build a highly lucrative cable-line clear across the country.
Us
March 22
The highly anticipated follow-up to Jordan Peele's 2017 smash hit Get Out is finally here – and it's going to be unbelievably scary! Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke play parents whose family vacation descends into madness when a group of doppelgängers begin to torment them. Elisabeth Moss also stars.
The Beach Bum
March 29
If stoner flicks are your thing, then this is definitely the March 2019 movie for you. Follow the misadventures of Moondog (played by Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious yet loveable goof who truly marches to the beat of his own drum. Snoop Dogg co-stars (because of course he does), and Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Isla Fisher also appear.
Dumbo
March 29
The first of many live-action remakes of Disney classics on the horizon this year, Dumbo centers on the eponymous young elephant whose oversized ears allow him to take flight. You'll recognize familiar faces like Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.