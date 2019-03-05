The Best New Movies to Go See This Month

Awards season is officially over, but movie-watching season is just heating up. And although the internet may never stop reeling from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's steamy Oscar moment, it's time to turn our gaze toward the upcoming film slate. Along with the first blooms of Spring, we're also looking forward to the fresh crop of movies set to hit theaters in March. Because, let's face it, it's not gonna feel like spring for quite some time. Might as well stay indoors with some popcorn.

A word of caution: there are some seriously creepy movies coming out this month. Jordan Peele's second film Us is finally here, and some people couldn't even make it through the preview without getting fully freaked out. If horror isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options including InStyle cover star Brie Larson's superhero turn in Captain Marvel and the highly anticipated live-action Dumbo adaptation.

Read on for the rest of the films you can't miss in theaters this month.

