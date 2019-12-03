The 20 Best Lifetime Christmas Movies to Watch This Season

Image zoom Lifetime

If you're a sucker for a good holiday romcom, then you're in luck: Lifetime released 30 new movies as part of its annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" special.

But while 30 new Christmas movies are surely a holiday treat, that's not even scratching the surface of the many, many movies the family-centric channel has released each season. Which is why we've compiled this list of the best Lifetime Christmas movies, ranging from old favorites to new releases that you won't want to miss as you prep for holiday festivities.

The Christmas Pact

Sadie (Kyla Pratt) and Ben (Jarod Joseph) are best friends who made a pact when they were eight years old that they would always make a Christmas wish together. But this year they’re surprised to discover something else — they might be falling for each other.

A Christmas Angel

Ashley (Kari Hawker) finds herself looking for work until she lands a job with Nick (Bruce Davison) — yes, that Nick — as his Secret Santa assistant. While delivering gifts, Ashley meets Will (KC Clyde) and sparks fly. There’s one catch: Will is a journalist looking to write a big story Nick’s charitable efforts. But when Ashley is determined to protect Nick’s wish to stay anonymous, will a relationship with Will be out of the question?

Christmas Around the Corner

If you love This Is Us, then you’ll be thrilled to see Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie on the ABC show), playing Claire, a venture capitalist from New York who escapes to Vermont for the holidays. When the town cancels holiday celebrations as the result of a flood, Claire makes it her mission to help — and discovers a bit of romance along the way.

A Very Nutty Christmas

If you’ve come to the Lifetime party for some Melissa Joan Hart magic, then you’ll want to be sure to put A Very Nutty Christmas on your schedule. It’s packed with all of the things that only a Lifetime movie can deliver, including a main character with a problem to solve, a wooden nutcracker who, naturally, springs to life to help and, of course, a budding romance.

Santa’s Boots

Holly (Megan Hilty) returns home for Christmas expecting things to be business as usual, only to learn her family’s department store is on the brink of foreclosure. In order to lend a helping hand, Holly fills in as Santa’s Helper, which lands her a spot next to Nick (Noah Mills), who has been hired to play Santa at the store. Chemistry sparks and the duo’s connection leads to more customers at the store — that is until Nick suddenly disappears. The only clue that can help Holly find Nick? His misplaced black boot.

All I Want for Christmas

Elizabeth (Melissa Sagemiller) is an executive seeking a promotion. So, when she’s presented with the ability to make a Christmas wish, Elizabeth asks an elf to help her better understand what people are thinking. Through the help of a magic pin, she is given just that — leading her to make progress at work and in her love life, too.

Radio Christmas

When DJ Kara Porter (Keshia Knight Pulliam) is unable to use her Philadelphia station during the holidays, she finds herself broadcasting from the small town of Bethlehem. In an attempt to boost her numbers and score more listeners, Kara sets out to discover the identity of the town's Secret Santa, who has helped keep the town's Christmas activities afloat. Along the way, she learns about the true meaning of Christmas and, naturally, finds love, too.

A Very Merry Toy Store

In the vein of You've Got Mail, A Verry Merry Toy Store tells the story of rival toy shop owners Connie Forrester (Melissa Joan Hart) and Will DiNova (Mario Lopez) who decide to team up when a big-box toy store opens in their town. The question is, will the two also join forces to find love?

The Christmas Temp

Premiering on Dec. 20, this Lifetime original features an out of work artist who finds a job through a Christmas temp agency. What results is a bit of a creative rut while juggling various holiday tasks, as well as her growing feelings for the agency’s manager.

Love at the Christmas Table

Best friends Sam (Dustin Milligan) and Kat (Danica McKellar) have spent every Christmas together since they were kids, meeting year after year at the table for a holiday dinner. This year, there's love in the air — but will their friendship get in the way of what appears to be a fledgling romance?

Random Acts of Christmas

This movie features another journalist who is on a mission to uncover the source of Christmas magic that's been popping up around her city. But when Sydney (Erin Cahill) meets another reporter, Cole (Kevin McGarry), she falls in love with not only the season, but the competition. But what if Cole isn't who he says he is?

The Christmas Contract

Starring Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner and Robert Buckley, this movie is basically the One Tree Hill reunion you’ve been hoping for. When Jolie (Burton) returns home to Louisiana for the first time since breaking up with Foster (Hunter Burke), Jolie’s best friend Naomi (Ackles) offers up her flaky brother (Robert Buckley) to act as a buffer between the exes. The two sign a contract to help each other and well, you can probably guess what happens next.

Heaven Sent

Billy (Christian Kane) and Maire (Marley Shelton) are on the verge of ending their nine-year marriage when eight-year-old Taylor (Mallory James Mahoney) appears on their doorstep. While it initially appears as if Taylor is an orphan, Billy and Marie soon discover she’s an angel from heaven who has been sent to help them rekindle their relationship.

A Christmas Wedding Date

After being fired from her job, Rebecca (Marla Sokoloff) returns home to visit her mother and attend a wedding on Christmas Eve. But in the spirit of Groundhog's Day, Rebecca lives the day over and over again, helping her to uncover the mistakes she made in order to focus on her career, including with her high school boyfriend.

Christmas 9 to 5

Can a reporter uncover the true meaning of Christmas? Perhaps if she's Jennifer (Tiya Sircar), a crime beat reporter who is tasked with going undercover at a department store as a sales clerk during the holiday season. Not only does the position show Jennifer the spirit of Christmas, but she also discovers a possible love interest alnong the way.

Jingle Belle

Tatyana Ali (aka Ashley Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) stars as Isabelle, a singer who performed a duet with her high school sweetheart in their small town's annual Christmas Eve pageant. The two eventually parted ways — that is, of course, until Isabelle returns home to find Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.) is now in charge of the pageant. Yes, it's safe to assume there will be a musical and festive reunion in this one.

A Twist of Christmas

This one pairs an opposites-attract romance with a holiday dilemma. After single mom Abby (Vanessa Lachey) and single dad Ryan (Brendon Zub) mix up their gifts at a department store, they have to put aside their differences to salvage the holiday. Along the way they find out they have more of a connection than they anticipated.

A Star for Christmas

Cupcake shop owner Cassie (Briana Evigan) falls for a new customer only to find that he’s Hollywood star Alex Gray (Corey Sevier). But can their newfound love weather the chaos of being in the spotlight?

A Christmas in Tennessee

Tune in for the story of Allison Bennet (Rachel Boston) who, along with her daughter, runs a bakery in a small mountain town in Tennessee. Everything is humming along merrily until Matthew (Andrew Walker), a real estate developer, makes a bid to buy the town for a corporate ski resort. Allison and the townspeople are down to the wire working to stop Matthew when a visitor — ahem, Santa — lends a hand.

Every Day Is Christmas

If you’re looking for a spin on a Christmas classic, then this movie is basically a retelling of A Christmas Carol, with Toni Braxton playing the role of a modern-day Scrooge.

Christmas Pen Pals

Hannah (Sarah Drew) is the creator of the dating app, Perfect One, making it all the more ironic when she and her boyfriend unexpectedly break up. Hannah returns home for the holidays and, after encouragement from her dad, signs up for a Christmas pen pal service. Hannah begins to receive letters and falls in love with their author, only to later discover they are written by the one person she would have never expected.