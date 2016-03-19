You'll Never Guess Who Inspired Kirsten Dunst's Midnight Special Character

Kirsten Dunst is a style icon off-screen, so it was with surprise that for a role in her latest film, Midnight Special, she plays an ex-member of a religious sect on the run with her former husband and gifted young son that spends her days in jeans and oversized sweatshirts. "As an excommunicated member of a church organization, my character Sarah is used to wearing handmade pastel smock dresses," Dunst told InStyle during an interview for our March issue. "When we were filming, I would think about Chloe Sevigny in Big Love. I had a poof at the front of my hair and a braid down to my waist."

Dunst says that her character's wardrobe shifts are reflective of the Jeff Nichols-directed plot. "When she was living on this compound, her wardrobe consisted of these very simple dresses, says Dunst. "She never would have been able to wear jeans there, but since they are on the run for most of the movie, she does end up wearing denim." Another perk of playing Sarah? She didn't have to wear heavy makeup while filming (score!) and the storyline appeals to viewers young and old. "To me it feels like the kind of movie that you wonder whether or not you should be watching when you're a child," says Dunst. "It's a cool passageway from kids' films to adult films." Catch Midnight Special in theaters this weekend.

