As Keanu Hits Theaters, 17 Famous Felines That Paved the Way for the Latest Leading Cat

Get ready to meet your newest animal obsession. In the new movie ​Keanu, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star as cousins who infiltrate a street gang when their ridiculously cute kitten, Keanu, is catnapped. But soon enough, their mission erupts into a full-on gang war over the precious pet—and the little guy’s fate is anyone’s guess.

Keanu may be the first kitten to face such absurd circumstances onscreen, but he’s in good company when it comes to the famous felines that have paved the way to success before him. From tabbys to calicos, titular characters to supporting stars, cool cats have been ruling the entertainment industry for years—way before the rise of their Internet-famous counterparts (we’re looking at you, Grumpy Cat and Lil Bub). Scroll down for 17 of the most fabulous felines to ever grace our TV and movie screens.