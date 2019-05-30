The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This June
Summer is on its way and with it comes the most sequels and remakes we've seen all year. The list of new movies coming out in June 2019 includes animated installments to The Secret Life of Pets and Toy Story series (perfectly timed to the kids' summer break), and plenty more rated-R options to fill out your date nights all summer long.
Among the most exciting releases is the Men in Black reboot that sees Chis Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking over for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the mind-erasing, black-suit wearing defenders of planet Earth. And if evil dolls are your thing (no judgment), then the Child's Play reboot and Annabelle sequel will surely satisfy. Keep reading to get the scoop on all the best films to see in June.
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 7
It's time for the next installment of this adorable animated series, about a dog named Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and his furry pals who get into mischief once their humans leave them for the day. As usual, you'll recognize the voices of A-listers like Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate and more.
Late Night
June 7
Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, a legendary late-night talk show host whose reign could soon be coming to an end. Until, that is, her life (and all-male writers' room) is thrown for a loop by a quirky and ambitious young writer named Molly (played by Mindy Kaling). This is the feel-good, girl-power comedy we all need right now.
Dark Phoenix
June 7
Sophie Turner's tenure as Sansa Stark may have come to an end, but her role as the Marvel Universe's incumbent Jean Grey is just getting started. This time, an accident during a mission corrupts the hero with incredible, dark powers that leave the X-Men to decide whether their team member can ever return to the good side. Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult and Michael Fassbender are just some of the usual Marvel Suspects you'll see.
The Dead Don't Die
June 14
When the peaceful town of Centerville finds itself under siege by a horde of zombies, it's up the the befuddled local police force to save everyone. Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton star.
Men in Black: International
June 14
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are taking over as the Men (and women!) in Black, whose job is to protect Earth from the intergalactic criminals out to wreak havoc on the entire universe. This time, they're charged with locating a mole withing the MIB agency...yikes! Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Liam Neeson also star.
Shaft
June 14
Samuel L. Jackson steps in once more as the latest iteration of Shaft, the smooth-talking private eye known to take down bad guys and finesse the ladies, all at the same time. Can ya dig it? This time, he's taking his son under his wing to show him the ropes of the family business. Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall and Alexandra Shipp star.
Child's Play
June 21
The demonic doll that haunted all our dreams as kids is back to play out some more sinister schemes. We'll be watching this one through our fingers!
Toy Story 4
June 21
It's been nearly a decade since the last installment of this iconic saga, but the wait is finally over! This time, Woody, Buzz and the gang are joined by a new toy called "Forky" for a roadtrip that takes all the toys on their greatest adventure yet.
Annabelle Comes Home
June 26
In case you didn't get your fill of demonic dolls earlier this month, Annabelle is here to up the ante. Jump-scares guaranteed.
Yesterday
June 28
This witty fantasy follows a struggling musician named Jack (played by Himesh Patel) who wakes up after an accident in an alternate reality where he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles ever existed. When he starts performing their songs, he becomes the most celebrated musician in the world, but not without consequence. Lily James and SNL's Kate McKinnon also star.