The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This June

Summer is on its way and with it comes the most sequels and remakes we've seen all year. The list of new movies coming out in June 2019 includes animated installments to The Secret Life of Pets and Toy Story series (perfectly timed to the kids' summer break), and plenty more rated-R options to fill out your date nights all summer long.

Among the most exciting releases is the Men in Black reboot that sees Chis Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking over for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the mind-erasing, black-suit wearing defenders of planet Earth. And if evil dolls are your thing (no judgment), then the Child's Play reboot and Annabelle sequel will surely satisfy. Keep reading to get the scoop on all the best films to see in June.

