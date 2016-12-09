Jennifer Aniston’s Most Underrated Roles—Ranked

Reisig & Taylor/NBC
Shalayne Pulia
Dec 09, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Jennifer Aniston's acting chops, as her loyal fans will tell you, extend well beyond her role as Rachel Green on Friends. (Though, you can't blame us for having a soft spot for the character.)

Aniston’s résumé is quite lengthy, even including a role in the 1993 horror flick Leprechaun, which tells the story of sadistic leprechaun who terrorized people while looking for his gold (talk about range!). She’s acted in several TV series, voiced various animated characters (remember Hogarth’s mom in 1999 cult classic The Iron Giant?), and, of course, she has also starred in several comedies that showcase her effortless charasmia and wit.

As her next comedy Office Christmas Partywhich also stars Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, and Courtney B. Vance, hits theaters today, we’ve rounded up and ranked Aniston’s best, most underrated films to date. 

1 of 20 Courtesy of The Everett Collection

20. LEPRECHAUN (1993)

A young Aniston stars in this horror flick where a sadistic leprechaun terrorizes a town once released from his crate while he looks for gold. If nothing else, this film proves that Aniston has seriously not aged a day since we first saw her in the '90s. 

2 of 20 Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

19. ROCK STAR (2001)

Inspired by the true story of Tim "Ripper" Owens (a heavy metal singer), this film follows a rock star wannabe (Mark Wahlberg) who fullfills his dream not without creating troubles in his relationship with his girl (Aniston). 

3 of 20 Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

18. THE BREAK-UP (2006)

When life doesn't give you enough lemons, you break up with Vince Vaughn, apparently. Aniston and Vaughn play lovers conflicted in this rom-com-drama where the two meet at a Chicago Cubs (go Cubbies!) game and buy a condo together. As their relationship falls apart, hilarity and heart-break ensues. 

4 of 20 Tracy Bennett/Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

17. JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

Adam Sandler weaves a tangled web of lies in this complicated rom-com. He ask his assistant (Aniston) to pose as his soon-to-be ex wife in attempt to cover up a lie that could cost him the "girl of his dreams." Aniston's act as wing-woman is worth the watch. 

5 of 20 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

16. PICTURE PERFECT (1997)

A strong, career-driven woman needs to impress her male boss by finding a last minute fiancé —archaic, we know. But give this flick a chance and it will surprise you, especially when Ansiton's adorable pseudo-fiancé (Jay Mohr) falls in love with her. 

6 of 20 Ron Batzdorff/Open Road Films/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

15. MOTHER'S DAY (2016)

Aniston’s dry wit is on full display in this comedy also featuring Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts. Aniston's character is the overwhelmed single mother who finds out her ex is marrying a much younger woman (Shay Mitchell). 

7 of 20 Courtesy of The Everett Collection

14. DREAM FOR AN INSOMNIAC (1996)

Layers on layers on layers in this artsy film that focuses on friends Allison (Aniston) and Frankie (Ione Skye). Frankie (an insomniac since a horrific childhood accident that killed her parents) day dreams of finding a lover like Frank Sinatra. She finds the right man in a writer (Mackenzie Astin) though their love gets complicated when she finds out he’s engaged. Meanwhile, Aniston’s character poses as her friend Rob's (Michael Landes) girlfriend in an attempt to convince his father that he is straight. Whoa. This complex storyline will keep your eyes glued to the TV screen.

8 of 20 Fox Searchlight/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

13. THE GOOD GIRL (2002)

Aniston gets her southern accent on in this flick where she plays the good girl gone bad (@badgirlriri) and has an affair with a stock boy (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the Texas discount store where she also works. 

9 of 20 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

12. MARLEY & ME (2008)

Get your tissues ready. This heartfelt film based on a novel features Aniston as a mom whose family welcomes a mischievous Labrador puppy into their home and are forever changed by his often troublesome but always loving presence. 

10 of 20 Kimberly French/Focus Features/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

11. LOVE HAPPENS (2009)

Aaron Eckhart and Aniston’s characters start to fall in love, though perhaps too quickly after Eckhart’s character looses his wife. Their romance, pained but playful and endearing at times, is the gut-wrenching storyline you need for a movie marathon with the girls.  

11 of 20 Alamy Stock Photo

10. THE SWITCH (2010)

Rounding out number 10 on our list is The Switch  for all of us who have wondered how it would feel to have your best friend's baby—though not under such kind circumstances. Jason Bateman's character plays Aniston's that best friend who drunkenly switches his sperm with her donor’s. 

12 of 20 New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

9. HE'S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU (2009)

In one segment of this vignette-style feature adaptation, Aniston plays Ben Affleck’s girlfriend who is eagerly awaiting a proposal. The film explores various cases of modern love in different stages that will surely have a scenario you can relate to. 

13 of 20 John P. Johnson/Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

8. HORRIBLE BOSSES (2011)

Are we sensing a boss theme? Aniston is in charge and wildly inappropriate in this hit comedy also starring Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and her We Are The Millers co-star Jason Sudeikis.  

14 of 20 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

7. SHE'S THE ONE (1996)

Aniston plays the snubbed wife of a dissatisfied husband who cheats on her with his brother’s ex (Cameron Diaz). It’s complicated. But Aniston’s performance and an original soundtrack by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers makes it worthy of a spot on this list. 

15 of 20 Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

6. RUMOR HAS IT (2005)

Ever seen The Graduate? This film, inspired by Mike Nichols’s 1967 film featuring Dustin Hoffman, explores a cringe-worthy familial love triangle that gets more than complicated. Tangled love gets all too real for Aniston’s character as she deals with having potentially slept with a man who also slept with her mother and grandmother (played by the incomparable Shirley MacLaine). 

16 of 20 Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

5. ALONG CAME POLLY (2004)

From director John Hamburg (Zoolander, Little Fockers) this rom-com classic showcases the best of Aniston’s eccentric side as she plays the titular role alongside a buttoned-up Ben Stiller

17 of 20 Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

4. WANDERLUST (2012)

Am I the only one rooting for Anistudd? Maybe, but the hilarity of this movie is undeniable. Aniston and Rudd star opposite one another as a married couple, but their relationship and world view is put to the test when visiting a counterculture community they encounter after leaving high-stress lives in Manhattan. 

18 of 20 Michael Tackett/Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

3. WE'RE THE MILLERS (2013)

Unlikely forces join to smuggle weed across boarders in this hilarious comedy, which also stars Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. Aniston plays a stripper turned acting-mom-of-two while the group poses as a family to get past boarder security. It's also the movie that inspired the #NoRagrets trend of 2013 thanks to Scottie P. Watch the clip here

 

19 of 20 Cinelou Releasing/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

2. CAKE (2014)

Cake is by no means a comedy, but Aniston manages to bring several moments of levity to an otherwise deeply moving film. Her starring role is an excellent example of Aniston’s ability to nail a multifaceted role. People magazine even honored her with and award for Movie Performance of the Year.  

20 of 20 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

1. THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

Aniston stars opposite Paul Rudd, who plays the object of her affection (as the title suggests) who also happens to be gay. Their quirky love story will make you laugh and maybe even cry, which is why this one ranks number one on our list. 

