4 Outfits James Corden Needs to Wear to Keep Up with the Ocean's Eight Cast

Ocean's Eight just added another heavy-hitter to its ensemble cast. The Late Late Show host, Tony winner, and all-around funny man James Corden just signed on to the film, Deadline reports.

Corden will reportedly play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of the ladies' heist plot in N.Y.C. (and probably tries to sabotage their illegal actions). The Into the Woods star will act in a supporting role alongside Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina in the film, which is slated to hit theaters June 8, 2018.

The ladies have been spotted filming around New York City in the most stylish of looks:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ocean's Eleven director Steven Soderbergh will return as a producer to the project, which will be directed by Gary Ross. "This is very much an extension and a continuation [of the original films]," Ross told Entertainment Weekly.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

VIDEO: Cate Blanchett's Best Looks Ever

Corden certainly has some high fashionable co-stars to look up to, but we have no doubt that this style chameleon will be able to fill the shoes. Keep scrolling for four times he proved he'll be able to pull his own sartorial weight.