Chris Hemsworth Reveals How You Can Be His Date for the Premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War

Chris Hemsworth is about to make the dreams of one lucky fan come true.

The Australian actor is auctioning off the chance to be his red carpet date for the Hollywood premiere of his new movie, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, on April 11—and it’s all for a good cause. To give fans the opportunity to win a spot by his side for the night, Hemsworth teamed up with IfOnly, a charitable experience-providing marketplace. Together, they launched a sweepstakes that comes to a close on April 3. All it takes to enter is a minimum bid of $10—and all proceeds from the auction go to the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charity that Hemsworth has long supported.

Earlier today, the dad of three—who was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2014—hopped on the phone with InStyle to chat all things charity and red carpets. He revealed that, in addition to doing some good, the auction is a way for him to express gratitude for his successful career. “This is an opportunity for me to meet the fans and people who have supported me over the years,” Hemsworth said. “It allows me to give something back in that way—but I think the larger reason that I wanted to do this was because all proceeds benefit the charity I work with, the Australian Childhood Foundation. It provides specialized therapeutic counseling and care for children that have suffered from abuse, and it’s a cause that’s very dear to my heart.”

In fact, supporting the organization is important to the entire Hemsworth family. “My parents worked for the charity and in that field of work for many years, so that’s what originally inspired me to get involved,” said Hemsworth. “My brothers and I were made well aware that while we had a great childhood, not every kid had it that way. And if you can somehow be involved and put a spotlight on the issue of child abuse, you allow all the kids out there that don’t have a voice to possibly have one. So if you can give them help and support them, then it’s something you must jump on board with.”

That’s why Hemsworth is doing whatever he can to raise funds—including auctioning off the chance to accompany him to a Hollywood premiere. “The film itself is an adventure, and hopefully we’ll have the same thing on the night,” he said. “We’ll start off in a hotel, then ride in the limo and walk the carpet together.” And that means the sweepstakes winner will “get to see firsthand what it’s like to be in the center of the madness that happens at a premiere and on a red carpet,” said Hemsworth.

Hey guys! Walk the red carpet with me at @thehuntsman premiere! Just $10 to enter on @ifonly and each entry supports @auschildhood.

Luckily, the selected winner will be with a seasoned pro who can help navigate the swarm of paparazzi and fans. But while he may be used to it, Hemsworth doesn’t always enjoy the red carpet experience. “You wouldn’t want to do it on your time off,” he said. “It’s a bit of a blur sometimes, because it’s kind of intense—but there’s an adrenaline and excitement that comes with it.” Especially when it’s for such a big project. “I love this film and I’m very proud of it, so I’m happy to introduce it to people,” said Hemsworth.

And when he does that, the star will be looking red carpet-ready. “You want to look good and feel good,” he said. “I have a great stylist, and my wife also gives me some good opinions. So it’s nice to dress up.” But that doesn’t mean you’d find designer tuxes in Hemsworth’s everyday wardrobe. “I come from a shorts and T-shirts world, and that’s all I wear when I’m home,” he said. “So there’s still the novelty of putting on a suit and a nice pair of shoes to go to a premiere.”

After posing in their outfits on the red carpet, Hemsworth and the sweepstakes winner—who can also bring a guest—will head inside the theater and watch the movie. “They’ll be some of the first people in the world to see it, because it’s one of the first premieres,” Hemsworth said. After that, “we’ll go to the after-party together, which is extremely exclusive, and hang out with the cast and have a great time.” The night’s goals? “Get up to some mischief, get in trouble, and try not to get arrested!” joked Hemsworth, adding, “that part’s for them, not me.”

If you’re planning to enter, know that Hemsworth’s ideal partner-in-crime for the night is “someone who’s looking to have a good time and doesn’t take themselves or the whole thing too seriously,” he said. “I think you’ve got to just enjoy it and take it all as it comes. It’s easy to get sort of jaded by it all, but I try and remind myself that it is a pretty special opportunity—and one that a lot of people don’t get to experience.” His final words of advice for the ultimate winner? “Just have fun and make the most of it.”

Check out the trailer for The Huntsman: Winter's War below