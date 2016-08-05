7 Hot Guys We're Dying to See in Suicide Squad

Comic book-to-film adaptations are far from a new thing, but Suicide Squad is the latest story to get the big-screen treatment, and we've been looking forward to this one for a looooong time. Based on the DC Comic of the same name, the film is about good guys and bad guys, superheroes and supervillains, and while it can be confusing keeping track of them all, one thing is for sure: the male cast is made up of some of Hollywood's hottest actors.

In the film, the U.S. government, led by top official Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), assembles a task force comprised of the world's worst criminals. Promised reduced sentences if they survive, the felons are taken out of prison and brought together to train and carry out high-level, top-secret missions. Basically, the world must be saved by the most dangerous people around. Lucky for us, many of these villains are quite easy on the eyes. The highly anticipated summer blockbuster is now in theaters, and we can't wait to see these men in action.