Chris Evans Isn't the Only Hot Guy in Captain America: Civil War

Chris Evans as Captain America is one of the dreamiest superheroes to date—which is saying something, as there have been a lot of hot leading men in the Marvel world lately. Having played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in four different blockbusters so far (Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Age of Ultron), it’s safe to say that Evans knows a thing or two about playing the good guy.

So we are pretty excited for the next installment, Captain America: Civil War, in theaters today, because, hey, who doesn’t love a guy in tight pants and a cape? But, while it can be easy to focus all of the attention on Evans, we’re here to remind you that he isn’t the only eye candy in the film. Below are five guys who round out the all-star (and very hunky) cast. We can’t wait to see them all together on the big screen!