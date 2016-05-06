Chris Evans Isn't the Only Hot Guy in Captain America: Civil War

Tessa Trudeau
May 06, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Chris Evans as Captain America is one of the dreamiest superheroes to date—which is saying something, as there have been a lot of hot leading men in the Marvel world lately. Having played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in four different blockbusters so far (Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Age of Ultron), it’s safe to say that Evans knows a thing or two about playing the good guy.

So we are pretty excited for the next installment, Captain America: Civil War, in theaters today, because, hey, who doesn’t love a guy in tight pants and a cape? But, while it can be easy to focus all of the attention on Evans, we’re here to remind you that he isn’t the only eye candy in the film. Below are five guys who round out the all-star (and very hunky) cast. We can’t wait to see them all together on the big screen!

1 of 5 Marvel

Robert Downey Jr., 51, reprises his role as Iron Man, facing off against Captain America in this latest Marvel installment.

2 of 5 Zade Rosenthal/Marvel

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, 37, portrays Sam Wilson/Falcon, who has sided with Captain America in the film’s superhero faceoff.

3 of 5 Marvel

Chadwick Boseman 

T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, is played by Chadwick Boseman, 39. He will also get his very own superhero film as the star of Black Panther in 2018.

4 of 5 Marvel

Sebastian Stan

Stan, 33, plays Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, who was last seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014.

5 of 5 Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

Paul Rudd

Rudd, 47, suits up as Ant-Man again in this film. His next superhero appearance will be his starring role in the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will debut in 2018.

