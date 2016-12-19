Your Complete Streaming Guide For All the Best Holiday Movies

Now that you’ve decked the halls and found the perfect gifts, it’s time to kick back and watch a few dozen holiday movies. Hankering for Love Actually? Don’t worry, us too. How about Christmas Vacation? We can't get through a holiday season without the Griswolds, either.

We assume you don’t have all the classics on DVD, so lucky for all of us, tons of seasonal favorites are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Video, HBO Go, and other platforms (phew!). With so many festive flicks to choose from, we've rounded up a list of our favorites and where to stream them. Happy bingeing! 

Home Alone

It's the 26th anniversary of this family classic! If you've somehow not seen this holiday gem, Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old who becomes the man of the house when his family accidently leaves him behind for Christmas. When two burglars try to break in, he sets up a maze of booby traps to welcome them.

Where to Stream: HBO Go, Amazon Video

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Christmas Vacation will forever bring the LOLs no matter how many times we watch it. The Griswolds host their extended family for the holidays—wackiness ensues. 

Where to Stream: Amazon Video, Google Play

 

LOVE ACTUALLY

Between Hugh Grant's dance moves and Olivia Olson's rendition of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," we could watch this movie again and again. The all-star cast (which includes Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, and so many more) explores the complexities of love leading up to the holidays.

Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon Video

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

The John Hughes remake of the 1947 classic is not to be missed this holiday season. Mara Wilson stars as a young girl who teams up with a lawyer (Dylan McDermott) to prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is actually the real deal.

Where to Stream: Amazon Video or watch the original on HBO Go

Elf

Son of a Nutcracker! Elf is one of the most hilarious and heartwarming holiday flicks ever. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a very large non-elf human who leaves his home of the North Pole to meet his real father in New York City. There, he eats spaghetti and maple syrup, meets Zooey Deschanel's adorable Jovie, and spreads lots of Christmas cheer.

Where to Stream: Amazon Video, Google Play

The Holiday

A Nancy Meyers classic, this romantic comedy stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who swap houses for the holidays, both escaping their own heartbreaks. Jude Law and Jack Black also star.

Where to Stream: Amazon Video

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Miss Piggy, Kermit, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppets gang reimagine the classic Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol, with Michael Caine starring as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Where to Stream: HBO Go, Amazon Video

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The 2000 version of the classic tale stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch, a green outsider who lives on the outskirts of Whoville. His one plan? To ruin Christmas for all of the town's residents. Can Cindy Lou Who save the day? And yes, that is Taylor Momsen from Gossip Girl!

Where to Stream: HBO Go, Amazon Video

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang try to find the true meaning of Christmas in the 1965 classic.

Where to Stream: Abc.com

THE SANTA CLAUSE

Tim Allen takes a turn as Santa Claus in this family comedy about a divorced dad who accidently kills the original Santa and must step in and fill his shoes (and red suit).

Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon Video, Google Play

It's a Wonderful Life

Is it possible to get through the holidays without watching the 1946 classic, It's a Wonderful Life? Hardworking George Bailey is on the brink of suicide when a guardian angel arrives just in time to show him what life would be like if he never existed.

Where to Stream: Amazon Video (to buy only)

Last Holiday

When Georgia (Queen Latifah) finds out she has a rare disease with only a few weeks to live, she decides to spend all her money on a luxurious European holiday. LL Cool J also stars in the heartwarming holiday flick.

Where to Stream: Netflix

A CHRISTMAS STORY

The 1983 seasonal comedy became an instant classic thanks to Ralphie and his holiday shenanigans. He tries to convince everyone he knows (but especially his parents) that he needs a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas.

Where to Stream: Amazon VideoGoogle Play (it's also airing for 24 hours beginning Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT)

Bad Santa

A department store Santa (Billy Bob Thornton) and his little helper attempt to pull off a heist at their workplace on Christmas Eve, but their plans are thwarted by the pesky store manager and an awkward kid who thinks they're really from the North Pole.

Where to Stream: HBO Go, Amazon Video, Google Play

A VERY MURRAY CHRISTMAS

The Sofia Coppola-directed musical comedy stars Bill Murray as he hosts a holiday special on TV. He worries that none of his famous friends will show up for the taping thanks to a terrible storm in New York City. Look out for killer cameos from George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, and so many more.

Where to Stream: Netflix

