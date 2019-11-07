Here's the Full Lineup of This Year's Hallmark Christmas Movies

Image zoom Courtesy

Sure, you’ve barely decided what to serve at Thanksgiving dinner, but in the world of Hallmark Christmas movies, well, you’re already behind in your viewing schedule. In case you missed it, Hallmark began their annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming on October 26th — yep, October.

This year, on top of 24 new movies (that’s two more than last year!) on the Hallmark channel, you’ll also find 16 more holiday hits on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel as part of their “Miracles of Christmas” event and, really, that’s a Christmas miracle it there ever was one.

Between the two channels, six movies have already aired — Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, Merry & Bright, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Merry Christmas Match, Nostalgic Christmas, and Two Turtle Doves — but cozy up on the couch long enough and you’ll eventually find them on repeat on the two Hallmark channels. (In addition to reruns of last year's slate of Hallmark Christmas movies.)

If you're worried about planning out when you'll watch all 40 new movies, here’s the full Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, including a printable list you can check off as you watch the movies if you want to make things interactive. (You can also download the checklist app.)

Kick the month of November off with Picture a Perfect Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson (Christmas At The Palace) and Jon Cor (Love on Safari). It's the story of Sophie (Patterson), an extreme sports photographer who returns to her hometown to take care of her grandmother. When she arrives, she meets David (Cor) and ends up looking after his nephew. We can only guess what happens next when Sophie, who has begun to wonder what it would be like to settle down, makes the most of the unexpected situation...

Up next is The Mistletoe Secret, which stars Kellie Pickler (Christmas at Graceland), Tyler Hynes (Falling for You), and Patrick Duffy (The Christmas Cure). Snuggle in as Aria (Pickler) convinces a travel writer to cover her hometown in a last-ditch effort to revive it as a tourist attraction. But then Aria meets the writer (Hynes) and, well, you’ll just have to watch to see what unfolds.

The following week, catch Christmas Under the Stars, which stars Jesse Metcalfe as a career-focused banker who learns more about the spirit of Christmas when he meets Julie (Autumn Reeser), a 7th-grade teacher and single mom.

Next up that weekend is Write Before Christmas, the story of newly single Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) who sends Christmas cards to people who have made an impact on her life, including an aunt who raised her and a music teacher who inspired her. But then a card gets into the hands of Luke — played by One Tree Hill heartthrob Chad Michael Murray— and fate steps in.

Wrap up the month of November with A Christmas Duet, the story of Averie (Carhley Rose) and Jessie (Rome Flynn), who once had a chart-topping duet, “Wouldn’t Be Christmas.” They haven’t seen each other for years, but that changes when they bump into each other over the holidays. A Christmas Duet also features actress Teryl Rothery (Christmas Getaway), a Hallmark fan favorite.

Throughout the month of December, you can kick back and enjoy several new movies, including Christmas at Dollywood, which stars the one-and-only Dolly Parton as herself. Tune in to see what happens when Broadway producer Rachel (Danica McKellar) is tasked with producing the 20th anniversary of Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. And as if that’s not enough, she may also be falling for entertainment director Luke Hakman (Niall Matter).

After you’ve unwrapped all of the presents and slipped into your new comfy pajama pants, you can go ahead and turn on When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas, airing on Christmas day. Based on the original (and popular) Hallmark series, When Calls the Heart, the movie features the return of several favorite actors, including Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, and Kavan Smith.

And, let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be a Hallmark holiday movie lineup if there wasn’t a little something to send you into 2020 on a good note. Check out New Year, New Me at the end of the month, the story of a morning show producer (Aimee Teegarden) who makes a New Year's resolution to say 'yes' more.

Check out the full list of the Hallmark Christmas movies you can look forward to this season.

2019 Hallmark “Countdown to Christmas” Lineup:

Picture a Perfect Christmas — airs Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

The Mistletoe Secret — airs Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas Under the Stars — airs Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Write Before Christmas — airs Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays — airs Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 — airs Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

A Christmas Duet — airs Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Check Inn to Christmas — airs Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

The Christmas Club — airs Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas at the Plaza — airs Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy — airs Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas in Rome — airs Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas Town — airs Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story — airs Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas at Dollywood — airs Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Holiday Date — airs Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

A Cheerful Christmas — airs Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas — airs Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Double Holiday — airs Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

When Calls the Heart Christmas — airs Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

New Year, New Me — airs Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

2019 Hallmark “Miracles of Christmas” Lineup:

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas — airs Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Holiday For Heroes — airs Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

A Christmas Miracle — airs Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

A Goodwink Christmas: Meant for Love — airs Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Holiday Hearts — airs Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Our Christmas Love Song — airs Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Sense, Sensibility, and Snowmen — airs Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

A Homecoming for the Holidays — airs Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas — airs Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Christmas in Montana — airs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday — airs Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

An Unforgettable Christmas — airs Thursday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

A Family Christmas Gift — airs Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET