The Great Gatsby Took Over the Tiffany & Co. Windows! See the Photos Here

Grab your Champagne flutes, Tiffany & Co. is toasting to The Great Gatsby! The movie's costume designer Catherine Martin collaborated with Tiffany & Co. to create and source jewelry for the film, and in celebration of its soon-to-be release (Gatsby is out May 10), the jewelry company put the film's pieces on display in roaring '20s-inspired windows, which were unveiled at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York this week. (Martin and director Baz Luhrmann—a husband and wife pair—were on hand to reveal the windows along with the man in charge of designing them, Richard Moore, Vice President of Visual Creative Merchandising for Tiffany). "The pieces were just a joy to work on," said Martin, who meticulously researched the time period to create the designs, which ranged from a diamond and pearl headband to a daisy brooch. The true joy, however, was the fact that the book's author F. Scott Fitzgerald was a regular Tiffany customer, so the collaboration is not only beautiful, but also historically significant. "For us, it’s doubly, triple-y, quadruple-y more special because the author of the book that Baz has so lovingly put on the screen actually made purchases from here," said Martin. Click the photo to get a closer look.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin Open the Tiffany & Co. Great Gatsby Windows

The Great Gatsby costume designer Catherine Martin collaborated with Tiffany amp Co. to create and source jewelry for the film, which went on display in the jewelry company's flagship Fifth Avenue windows in mid-April. The Great Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann helped celebrate the windows with Martin, who is not only his designer, but also his wife. Of the collaboration, he said there's one important piece that really brings it to life: "Catherine Martin can do any amount of work on jewelry on costume but that doesn’t mean it will look right," he said. "It takes a great actor to illuminate a costume. The great privilege was I was able to work with the finest actors in the world. That’s the biggest special effect."

Daisy's "Savoy" Headband

One piece featured is the Savoy headband Daisy wore, which was re-created by Tiffany from a drawing made in the late teens. "You can see [Tiffany's] strength and that tradition and commitment to craftsmanship and a commitment to artistry and quality that has not died over time," Martin said of the design. In the film, the pearl headpiece tops Daisy (Carey Mulligan)'s brow as she parties alongside Jay Gatsby (Leonardo Dicaprio), and Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire).

Rings for Cocktails

"We worked off scribbles and drawings and photos to do so much research," Martin said of her preparation for the film, which also included scouring the archives of Tiffany & Co. The result: She developed this cocktail ring paired with the perfect strand of pearls.

The Coming-of-Age String of Pearls for Daisy

Martin learned during her research that Fitzgerald shopped at Tiffany’s regularly, and this fact played into the collaboration. “Tom Buchanan, just before he marries Daisy, purchases for her a $350,000 string of pearls,” explained Martin. “Pearls are a coming-of-age for young women gift, when they get married or engaged.” With Fitzgerald as a customer, she added: “That’s a connection.”

A Toast to the Good Life Window

For the windows, Martin worked with Richard Moore, the Vice President of Visual Creative Merchandising for Tiffany, to go through every detail. This window not only features a toast with two hands adorned with pearl and diamond ornaments, it also showcases the detailed miniature chandeliers. "There are over 50,000 glass beads in these windows that were all meticulously strung in New York," explained Moore.

A Swinging Perch With a Diamond Ring

This window was inspired by the iconic Ziegfeld Follies, which is why the scene is set to mimic Radio City Music Hall. Within the scene, a hand-blown glass swing-Moore noted all the glass was blown in Vermont-holds a diamond floral ring.

The Party Scene

A pyramid of '20s style champagne glasses drip bubbly in this window, which also featured chandelier earrings hanging off the rim of several of the flutes. "Fitzgerald was actually a customer at Tiffany’s, so for us, the collaboration is doubly, triple-y, quadruple-y more special because the author of the book that Baz has so lovingly put on the screen actually made purchases from here," noted Martin.

Long Summer Nights

In this window, Daisy's famous Savoy diamond headpiece floats above a shining dance floor of glass bubbles. The night sky is filled with animated fireworks, much like those that filled the sky of Jay Gatsby's world during his wild summer parties on Long Island.

Pearls on Manhattan

A 1920s skyline etched from layers of sculpted glass and mirror set the stage for dramatically draped ropes of pearls with shimmering diamond accents and tassels.

Daisy's Pearl and Diamond Hand Piece

Martin expressed the significance of this hand piece because "you see an openness of spirit" from Tiffany amp Co. "It's a completely eccentric piece of jewelry that didn't really exist, and they were absolutely able to make it," said Martin. "That’s why it’s a fantastic collaboration for me—because I had the strength and the history, but also an incredibly dynamic design team that I worked with that could also see the future."

The Daisy Motif

"As we looked back at the history of Tiffany’s, we realized that daisies were a motif in the jewelry, whether on flatware or lockets," said Martin. "amp#91;In the movieamp#93;, that daisy motif was a secret symbol which symbolizes Gatsby's undying love and passionate love for Daisy."

