The Great Gatsby Took Over the Tiffany & Co. Windows! See the Photos Here

Grab your Champagne flutes, Tiffany & Co. is toasting to The Great Gatsby! The movie's costume designer Catherine Martin collaborated with Tiffany & Co. to create and source jewelry for the film, and in celebration of its soon-to-be release (Gatsby is out May 10), the jewelry company put the film's pieces on display in roaring '20s-inspired windows, which were unveiled at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York this week. (Martin and director Baz Luhrmann—a husband and wife pair—were on hand to reveal the windows along with the man in charge of designing them, Richard Moore, Vice President of Visual Creative Merchandising for Tiffany). "The pieces were just a joy to work on," said Martin, who meticulously researched the time period to create the designs, which ranged from a diamond and pearl headband to a daisy brooch. The true joy, however, was the fact that the book's author F. Scott Fitzgerald was a regular Tiffany customer, so the collaboration is not only beautiful, but also historically significant. "For us, it’s doubly, triple-y, quadruple-y more special because the author of the book that Baz has so lovingly put on the screen actually made purchases from here," said Martin. Click the photo to get a closer look.

