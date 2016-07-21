LoveForLeslieJ: Leslie Jones's Best Red Carpet Looks

On Monday, Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones shared the racially-focused and overall offensive tweets she's recently received about her appearance. The comedian made headlines weeks prior for another Twitter-related topic: She tweeted there were no designers who wanted to help her with a dress for the Ghostbusters red carpet premiere. Fashion designer Christian Siriano quickly volunteered his services, helping Jones awe spectators and fellow stars alike when she arrived at the Ghostbusters movie premiere in a striking red gown (look 3, below).

But a close look at Jones's recent red carpet resume shows that, designer help or not, and regardless of any negative tweets, she and her stylist Brian McPhatter are doing just fine. Plus, in every chic moment, the actress offers a statement piece that does not require a designer at all—a contagious smile.

Scroll through to check out five of Leslie Jones's best red carpet looks below.