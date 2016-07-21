#LoveForLeslieJ: Leslie Jones's Best Red Carpet Looks

On Monday, Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones shared the racially-focused and overall offensive tweets she's recently received about her appearance. The comedian made headlines weeks prior for another Twitter-related topic: She tweeted there were no designers who wanted to help her with a dress for the Ghostbusters red carpet premiere. Fashion designer Christian Siriano quickly volunteered his services, helping Jones awe spectators and fellow stars alike when she arrived at the Ghostbusters movie premiere in a striking red gown (look 3, below).

But a close look at Jones's recent red carpet resume shows that, designer help or not, and regardless of any negative tweets, she and her stylist Brian McPhatter are doing just fine. Plus, in every chic moment, the actress offers a statement piece that does not require a designer at all—a contagious smile.

Scroll through to check out five of Leslie Jones's best red carpet looks below.

2016 CinemaCon

Leslie Jones attended the 2016 CinemaCon on April 12 in Las Vegas to promote her new blockbuster. While doing so, she was perfectly posh in a gorgeous floral lace dress that was complemented by yellow accent heels.

Women in Comedy

The comedian seemed to tap into her inner rockstar with a leather bomber look that was fearless at the 2016 Women in Comedy event on June 7 in West Hollywood, Calif. Jones's jeweled necklace added a charming touch to her grunge, yet fierce, ensemble.

Ghostbusters Movie Premiere

"She's so stunning, I can't even take it," said Kate McKinnon about her co-star's head turning gown. Jones was the belle of the ball as she stunned in a Christian Siriano gown at the Ghostbusters movie premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.

2015 Emmy Awards

At the 67th annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2015, Leslie Jones walked the red carpet in an elegant gown while keeping the flair for a big personality in her hair and toenail polish.

2014 Toronto Film Festival

At the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2014, Jones wore a short and chic black-and-white dress with a super sleek hairstyle, showing off beautiful long legs that come natural for her 6-foot frame.

