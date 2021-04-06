Here's the First Look at Angelina Jolie in Full Smokejumper Gear for Those Who Wish Me Dead
Angelina Jolie is leaving it all on the field (big screen). In a People exclusive first look at the actress's upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, we see Jolie getting down and dirty as Hannah, a smokejumper who still feels guilt after failing to save three lives in a fire. She then meets a young boy (played by Finn Little) in distress and takes him under her wing. The movie is directed by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, who is responsible for the screenplay of critically acclaimed Hell or High Water.
"She carries a lot of guilt, and is quite broken," Jolie said as she described her character to People. "She's a smokejumper, and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but she's also somebody that has experienced tragedy, and she feels responsible for it."
The movie is based on Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name. "On its surface, the story feels like a thriller, with a lot of really interesting characters and a great adventure across unusual terrain, inside a great fire," said Jolie. "But, underneath, it's an emotional film about people who are thrown together to survive."
And the actress wasn't afraid to push up her sleeves and dig into the role. "I was so happy to be pushed to just toughen up and get dirty and sweaty, and do things I've never done and feel very capable," she told People. She added that she really enjoyed working with Little.
"I think people will really respond to him in this film. He has a light, and a great energy. He can become very emotional and weep about something, and he can also jump over a building and dodge bullets and love it."
Those Who Wish Me Dead will hit theaters and HBO Max on May 14.