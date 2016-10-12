Our List of the 8 Most Boston Movies Ever

Lindsay Dolak
Oct 12, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

The beloved city of Boston has stood as the setting for dozens of movies through the years. From comedic classics like Legally Blonde and Fever Pitch to more intense thrillers like Shutter Island and The Departed, choosing the best of the bunch is no easy feat. But we tried. We considered location (of course), the strength of the accents, and whether or not any of the quintessential beantown heroes like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had any role in the creation of the film. Here, in a no way definitive list, is a round-up of the most Boston movies of all time.

The Boondock Saints

Twins Connor and Murphy go on a vigilante mission to rid their hometown, Boston, of evil and crime, inspired by their strong Catholic faith.

The Departed

Jack Nicholson plays an Irish mob leader, inspired by real life mobster James “Whitey” Bulger in this quintessential Boston film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as an undercover cop trying to take him down.

The Fighter

Mark Wahlberg plays famed Bostonian Mickey Ward in this classic biopic about the boxer’s challenging path as a highly popular and heavily pressured fighter.

The Town

Two old friends from Boston try to pull off an epic heist at Fenway Park in this thriller starring and directed by Ben Affleck.

Mystic River

Sean Penn earned an Oscar for his performance as a father and ex-con seeking revenge for his daughter’s murder in this drama with a touch of mystery

Good Will Hunting

Matt Damon is a math whiz from Southie trying to figure out his life and realize his potential with the help of his therapist (Robin Williams)

Spotlight

Spotlight tells the true story of how The Boston Globe uncovered sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. It earned the coveted Oscar for Best Picture in 2016.

Ted

Mark Wahlberg and his beloved childhood teddy bear, Ted (Seth MacFarlane), learn how to grow up (sort of) in this hilarious Boston-set comedy.

