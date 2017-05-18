Movies to Stream if You Can't Wait to See Everything, Everything

Shalayne Pulia
May 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Amandla Stenberg is stepping out in a lead role and we cannot contain our excitement. The outspoken actress, best known for playing little Rue in The Hunger Games, is about to melt our hearts once again in Everything, Everything, adapted from Nicola Yoon’s best-seller by the same name. Stenberg plays Maddy Whittier, a teen dealing with an illness that’s kept her indoors for 18 years. When a new family moves in next door, Maddy has to decide if she wants to risk everything, everything for love.

In anticipation of the movie hitting theaters on Friday, we’ve rounded up our favorite teen drama/romance movies to stream. Get ready for all of the feels ladies and gents—these films pack an emotional punch.

 

 

1. KEITH

Jesse McCartney stole our hearts back in the early 2000s with his music, but you may have forgotten about his stint in indie films. In Keith he plays the lead enigmatic young boy who tries his hardest to keep his secrets from Natalie, the popular girl who’s slowly falling for him. 

Stream on Netflix

2. ABOUT TIME

When Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander, and Margot Robbie get together, there’s bound to be romance, heartbreak, and hilarity. In About Time, Gleeson has to navigate a secret: All the men in his family can travel through time. He decides to focus his newfound gift on making things right in his dating life and ends up learning a thing or two about family, love, life, and time along the way.

Stream on Amazon Video

3. IF I STAY

Mia Hall (Chloë Grace Moretz) is suspended between life and death when a car accident puts her in a coma. Her family and boyfriend try to influence her, but she alone has the power to choose whether to let go or stay alive.

Stream on Amazon Video

4. REMEMBER ME

Robert Pattinson plays the protective older brother Tyler in this romance focused on strained family relationships. He develops a relationship with Ally (Emilie de Ravin) that soothes his troubled soul. But just when things are starting to look up for his character, family, and girlfriend, a horrific event changes everything.

Stream on Netflix

5. THE FAULT IN OUR STARS

Based on John Green’s best-selling young adult novel by the same name, The Fault in Our Stars features Shailene Woodley as Hazel Grace Lancaster and Ansel Elgort as Augustus Waters. The story follows the two teenagers as they battle cancer and end up falling in love. 

Stream on Amazon Video

6. THE SPECTACULAR NOW

They may be complete opposites, but Sutter (Miles Teller) and Aimee (Shailene Woodley) have a lot to learn from one another. Their love story is complicated by Sutter’s heavy drinking and stagnant aspirations. But after a series of highs and lows, something about Aimee completely changes his outlook on life.

Stream on Amazon Video. 

7. THE NOTEBOOK

Arguably one of the most well-known romance dramas of our time, The Notebook looks at life in flashback for Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams). Through all the odds stacked against them, their love proves too powerful to ignore. Eventually, they find, that nothing and no one can stand in the way of their epic love story.

Stream on Amazon Video

8. BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA

This one is less of a romance and more a step inside the wild imaginations of two best friends Jesse (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb). The two imagine an entire kingdom filed with fantastical creatures that becomes their perfect escape. When tragedy strikes, their strong bond and connection to “Terabithia” is put to the test.

Stream on Amazon Video

9. NOW IS GOOD

Forced to live life in fast forward when she’s diagnosed with leukemia, Tessa (Dakota Fanning) makes a list of all the life experiences she wants to have before dying—including losing her virginity.

Stream on Amazon Video

10. CHARLIE ST. CLOUD

The bond between brothers Sam and Charlie St. Cloud (Zac Efron) proves to be something even death can’t break. But when Charlie starts to fall in love, he has to choose between moving on from a tragic accident that cost hi his little brother or living in the past.

Stream on Netflix

11. A WALK TO REMEMBER

Another Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-movie, this tearjerker follows the romance of an unruly Landon Carter (Shane West) and the sweet Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore). When Jamie falls ill, Landon changes his ways and connects with love in a profound new way.

Stream on Amazon Video

12. LOVE STORY

Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O'Neal) and Jenny Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw) may have aspirations on opposite ends of the spectrum, but this college jock and music student eventually begin a wildly romantic love affair. The two must band together when Jenny is diagnosed with terminal illness and rely on their love to carry them through the worst.

Stream on Amazon Video

13. ENDLESS LOVE

Her hyper-protective father may not approve, but Jade Butterfield (Gabriella Wilde) can’t help falling in love with David Elliot (Alex Pettyfer). Their romance begins just after high school ends, but a series of events over the summer drives them apart. They go their separate ways only to learn that true love cannot be ignored.

Stream on Amazon Video

