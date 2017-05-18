Movies to Stream if You Can't Wait to See Everything, Everything

Amandla Stenberg is stepping out in a lead role and we cannot contain our excitement. The outspoken actress, best known for playing little Rue in The Hunger Games, is about to melt our hearts once again in Everything, Everything, adapted from Nicola Yoon’s best-seller by the same name. Stenberg plays Maddy Whittier, a teen dealing with an illness that’s kept her indoors for 18 years. When a new family moves in next door, Maddy has to decide if she wants to risk everything, everything for love.

VIDEO: 'Love Actually' Is Returning as a Mini Series

In anticipation of the movie hitting theaters on Friday, we’ve rounded up our favorite teen drama/romance movies to stream. Get ready for all of the feels ladies and gents—these films pack an emotional punch.

1. KEITH

Jesse McCartney stole our hearts back in the early 2000s with his music, but you may have forgotten about his stint in indie films. In Keith he plays the lead enigmatic young boy who tries his hardest to keep his secrets from Natalie, the popular girl who’s slowly falling for him.

Stream on Netflix.