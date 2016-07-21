8 Movies with Epic Summer Romances to Binge on This Weekend

Ah, summer love. From moonlit strolls to beach picnics, there’s little else as dreamy as warm weather romance. But in truth, summer flings are always better in the movies. Instead of dealing with the emotionally messy, physically sweaty real thing, it’s easiest—and probably more enjoyable—to live vicariously through cute onscreen couples.

The impending heat wave gives us all the perfect excuse for a movie marathon. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and blast the AC—it’s time to binge on the best summer romance movies of all time.