5 Eco-Focused Movies to Watch with Your Kids

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection
Getting young kids to process the impact humans can have on the world's many ecosystems isn't easy. But with the right starting point, conversations about being aware and taking action can happen a little more easily. Below, we've picked a few of our favorite movies that make understanding the natural world—and taking positive action within it—a little more real. These films (the first two for the under-6 set, and the rest for kids 7 and up) touch on the concepts of interdependence, pollution and more—perfect to help you talk to your little ones about the importance of celebrating Earth Day every day.
