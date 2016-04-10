5 Eco-Focused Movies to Watch with Your Kids

Though not explicitly a conservationist film, this Disney hit provides a great entry point for talking to younger kids about ecosystems. When young Nemo is caught in a fisherman's net off the coast of Sydney, his father Marlon teams up with a forgetful fish named Dory to get him back. The captured Nemo is brought to live in a dentist's aquarium—and Nemo figures out that if he can go down the drain there, he can get back into the ocean. (Two things to note: The opening scene features a barracuda attack, which happens offscreen but kills Nemo's mom Coral, and there are a trio of periodically bloodthirsty sharks who mean well but can get a little intense.) The long-awaited Nemo sequel, Finding Dory, is out this June.