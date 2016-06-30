Red Carpet Flashback: See What the Stars Wore to the Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 10 Years Ago

Believe it or not, it’s been a decade since Miranda Priestly schooled Andy Sachs about the color cerulean in The Devil Wears Prada. And despite the fact that the movie—which starred Anne Hathaway as a less-than-chic assistant to Meryl Streep’s steely Runway magazine editor-in-chief—hit theaters ten years ago today, it still remains one of the most relevant and quotable fashion films of our time.

To celebrate the movie’s big anniversary, we’re taking a stylish walk down memory lane—all the way back to the film’s world premiere on June 19, 2006 in New York City. Scroll down to see what the stars wore for the big night, and unlike Miranda Priestly, you won’t be disappointed.

Now, go.