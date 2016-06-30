Red Carpet Flashback: See What the Stars Wore to the Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 10 Years Ago

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Samantha Simon
Jun 30, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Believe it or not, it’s been a decade since Miranda Priestly schooled Andy Sachs about the color cerulean in The Devil Wears Prada. And despite the fact that the movie—which starred Anne Hathaway as a less-than-chic assistant to Meryl Streep’s steely Runway magazine editor-in-chief—hit theaters ten years ago today, it still remains one of the most relevant and quotable fashion films of our time.

To celebrate the movie’s big anniversary, we’re taking a stylish walk down memory lane—all the way back to the film’s world premiere on June 19, 2006 in New York City. Scroll down to see what the stars wore for the big night, and unlike Miranda Priestly, you won’t be disappointed.

Now, go.

1 of 15 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway

2 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Meryl Streep

3 of 15 Evan Agostini/Getty

Emily Blunt

4 of 15 Evan Agostini/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker

5 of 15 Evan Agostini/Getty

Hayden Panettiere

6 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Ashley Tisdale

7 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt

8 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Adrian Grenier

9 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Meryl Streep with daughters Louisa, Mamie, and Grace Gummer

10 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Tracie Thoms

11 of 15 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Daniel Sunjata

12 of 15 Evan Agostini/Getty

Leven Rambin

13 of 15 Evan Agostini/Getty

Carla Gugino

14 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Lydia Hearst

15 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Rebecca Mader

