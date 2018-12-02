The Best New Movies to Go See This December

Christmas time is here! And while it may be tempting to spend all your free time sipping hot chocolate by the fire, there are way too many good movies coming out this month not to make your way to the theaters. There are historical dramas, tales of divided families and, of course, a couple of comedies to keep you laughing into the new year.

While big names like Nicole Kidman and Christian Bale are delivering performances certain to garner awards attention, we've got out eyes on the nostalgic reboots coming up this month. Emily Blunt's bout as Mary Poppins and Tyra Banks' reprisal of her role as the Eve doll in Life-Size are sure to bring the vintage feels.

VIDEO: Emily Blunt Looked Like an '80s Bride at the Mary Poppins Returns Premiere

Click through to check out the movies we're most excited to see this month.