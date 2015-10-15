Crimson Peak Inspired Some Creepy Window Displays at Bergdorf Goodman

Lindsay Dolak
Oct 15, 2015

If you walk by the Bergdorf Goodman windows and notice they're a touch eerie, don't worry—it's on purpose. The famed Fifth Avenue retailer partnered with Legendary and Universal Pictures to make over their windows in honor of the release of Guillermo del Toro's new gothic horror romance, Crimson Peak (out Oct. 16), which stars Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, and Charlie Hunnam.

That means the five main windows at BG are inspired by critical locations in the plot, from the dilapidated haunted mansion named Allerdale Hall to a terrifying blood-filled tub, with designer pieces peppered in from collections like Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford. "We have done Halloween-themed windows in the past, but this is definitely the furthest we've ever taken it," says David Hoey, Bergdorf's senior director of visual presentation. "The movie's visual extravagance was just so inspiring."

Scroll down to see how Crimson Peak is taking over Bergdorf.

1 of 5 Ricky Zehavi

Window 1: Corridor

The first window evokes the ominous vibes of the corridors inside Allerdale Hall where all the scary scenes take place. Hoey incorporated fashion into this set with designs from Oscar de la Renta​ and Tom Ford.

2 of 5 Ricky Zehavi

Window 2: Bathroom

One of the film’s most chilling scenes features a ghost appears in a bathtub full of blood. Hoey channeled this horrifying inspiration by adding pieces from J. Mendel and Andrew Gn. He also actually put a reference to blood in the window, "but only people who stand on their tippy toes will see," he says with a smile.

3 of 5 Ricky Zehavi

Window 3: Elevator

Allerdale Hall is meant to feel alive, and the elevator shaft, which plays a main role, is its spine. Therefore, a window replicating this mundane contraption was absolutely necessary to Hoey, who added a mannequin in Donald Deal.

4 of 5 Ricky Zehavi

Window 4: Cemetery Gates

Inspired by the entrance to the Allerdale Hall property, this window features iron gates and the tomb of a deceased-but-key character. The window’s fashion includes all-black designs from Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Gareth Pugh, Altuzarra, and Anthony Vaccarello.

5 of 5 Ricky Zehavi

Window 5: Attic

In the film, the attic serves as a space where childhood secrets can hide next to the black moths that thrive in the cold and darkness. In the window, designs from Valentino are stored in the attic, though we can't ever imagine these gorgeous pieces being so hidden in real life.

