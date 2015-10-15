Crimson Peak Inspired Some Creepy Window Displays at Bergdorf Goodman

If you walk by the Bergdorf Goodman windows and notice they're a touch eerie, don't worry—it's on purpose. The famed Fifth Avenue retailer partnered with Legendary and Universal Pictures to make over their windows in honor of the release of Guillermo del Toro's new gothic horror romance, Crimson Peak (out Oct. 16), which stars Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, and Charlie Hunnam.

That means the five main windows at BG are inspired by critical locations in the plot, from the dilapidated haunted mansion named Allerdale Hall to a terrifying blood-filled tub, with designer pieces peppered in from collections like Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford. "We have done Halloween-themed windows in the past, but this is definitely the furthest we've ever taken it," says David Hoey, Bergdorf's senior director of visual presentation. "The movie's visual extravagance was just so inspiring."

Scroll down to see how Crimson Peak is taking over Bergdorf.