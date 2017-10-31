Chris Hemsworth Says He Has a New Bro Crush

In the Thor franchise, Chris Hemsworth plays a hammer-wielding superhero with some serious family drama—especially when it comes to his brother, Loki. Thor and his evil sibling, expertly played by Tom Hiddleston, are constantly at each other’s throats in their individual quests for power. But unlike his character, 34-year-old Hemsworth is all about the bromance IRL. In addition to having two famous brothers of his own, 27-year-old Liam and 36-year-old Luke, Hemsworth has forged close and lasting bonds with fellow members of the entertainment industry.

Just the other day, he shared a snap on Instagram saying that he wants to be one of the so-called “other Chrises,” Chris Pratt. And he’s constantly becoming BFF with his co-stars, documenting his friendships with everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Mark Ruffalo on his feed.

Last night, Hemsworth attended a screening for Thor: Ragnarok at the Whitby Hotel in New York City along with the film’s director, Taika Waititi. Before checking out the movie—which is already a hit among critics (for good reason)—we asked Hemsworth to spill on his ultimate Hollywood bro crushes. “Well, Chris Pratt is up there,” he told InStyle. “Taika Waititi, too. And Mark Ruffalo, I’ve got to say. Those are my top three.”

Hemsworth put one of his most important friendships on display while introducing the buzzy movie with Waititi at last night’s screening, co-hosted by Fiji Water and The Cinema Society. As the duo addressed the audience, Waititi asked Hemsworth to share a few of his favorite moments from filming. The star’s response? “Just meeting you, mate.” Hemsworth went on to gush about his pal, who pulled double duty on set and took on an acting role in addition to directing. “Taika also plays the character of Korg, and when you get introduced to that guy, just be ready,” Hemsworth said. “Because he may steal the film—and that’s a compliment.”

While Korg is certainly one of the most lovable characters in the latest Thor venture, Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is still the heart of the film. But after playing the character in The Avengers and Thor franchises, the actor wanted to switch things up a bit. “This is the sixth time I’ve played this character, and I wanted to do something different—I think we all did,” Hemsworth said. “And Marvel agreed, we needed to change it up in a big way.” The solution came in the form of Taika Waititi. “Then we hired this maniac, and he certainly rearranged things for the better,” said Hemsworth. “We changed it in a big way. We had so much fun. We improvised, and we reinvented this world.”

The film serves LOL-worthy moments on tap while staying true to its action-packed superhero roots. And Hemsworth is pleased with the end result. “I’m more proud of [this] than I’ve been of anything I’ve done,” he said.

Intrigued? See what all the fuss is about for yourself when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.