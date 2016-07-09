The Secret Life of 8 Celebrity Pets—See the Photos!

kerrywashington/Instagram
Jennifer Ferrise
Jul 09, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Ever wonder what really goes on when your furry friend is left home alone? In The Secret Life of Pets, out today, we get a glimpse into the imaginary, yet totally hysterical lives of man’s best friend in the form of terrier mix Max (voiced by Louis C.K.), lovable mutt Duke (voiced by Eric Stonestreet), and more.

While the fictional animals in the movie find tons of the adventurous ways to spend their time, it turns out the real life pets of some of your favorite A-listers are keeping pretty busy during the dog days of summer too. And like their famous owners, they don’t shy away from the camera.

From Kerry Washington’s Shih-Tzu Yorkie pup Josie, who has a slight jewelry obsession, to Amanda Seyfried's Australian Shepherd Finn, who is working on his mean right hook, check out our unbelievably adorbs peek into the lives of eight celeb pets below.    

1 of 8 katebosworth/Instagram

Kate Bosworth's Picardy French Spaniels, Lila and Happy

Road trip! Kate Bosworth's dogs, Lila and Happy, like to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

2 of 8 kerrywashington/Instagram

Kerry Washington's Shih-tzu Yorkie pup, Josie

"Fashion intern or bossy style bitch?" grammed Kerry Washington. We would hire her posh pup, Josie, in a heartbeat.

3 of 8 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen's French Bulldog, Pippa

Pippa, Chrissy Teigen's French Bulldog, is always ready for a rescue mission with her mom.
 

4 of 8 arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's Yorkshire Terrier, Strauss

Sometimes even pups can't resist a great sale. Ariana Grande's rescue, Strauss, truly lives up to her shopaholic status.

5 of 8 chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler's mixed-breed dog, Chunk

Now here's some #fitspo we can get behind. Even Chelsea Handler's mixed-breed dog, Chunk, knows the importance of pumping iron on the regular. 

6 of 8 oliviapalermo/Instagram

Olivia Palermo's Maltese Terrier, Mr. Butler

This pooch means business. Olivia Palermo's Maltese terrier, Mr. Butler, is the boss we all wish we could have. "He's ready to start his meeting," said Palermo on Instagram.

7 of 8 mingey/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried's Australian Shepherd, Finn  

Amanda Seyfried's cutie, Finn, doesn't just lounge around all day. He's ready to spar and it looks like he's got back up too. Maybe his name should've been Rocky?

8 of 8 nayarivera/Instagram

Naya Rivera's Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy

Naya Rivera's Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy, puts some effort into her LOTD. Here, she strikes a pose in some fab Ray Ban shades and a patterned scarf.

