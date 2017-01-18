13 Books to Read Before Their Adaptations Hit Theaters

The Hunger Games, The Notebook, Room, and of course Harry Potter are all living proof of how an amazing book can become a blockbuster hit. While there are some adaptations that fall flat (we're looking at you The Giver), plenty more are able to translate their literary magic onto the big screen.

2017 is shaping up to be a big year for book-to-film adaptations: Hidden Figures earning award nominations and making big box office money, and then there's 50 Shades Darker, which, if its panty-dropping trailer is any indication, is bound to draw in millions.

We have high hopes for some of our favorite movie adaptation, like Jeannette Walls's moving memoir, The Glass Castle, starring Brie Larson and Naomi Watts, and the brilliant Dave Eggers's The Circle with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks (talk about a dream team).

Scroll down below to take a look at the most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations this year (although you'll have to wait until 2018 for a few of them), and read up before they hit theaters.