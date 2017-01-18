13 Books to Read Before Their Adaptations Hit Theaters

Courtesy (4)
Jane Asher
Jan 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

The Hunger Games, The Notebook, Room, and of course Harry Potter are all living proof of how an amazing book can become a blockbuster hit. While there are some adaptations that fall flat (we're looking at you The Giver), plenty more are able to translate their literary magic onto the big screen.

2017 is shaping up to be a big year for book-to-film adaptations: Hidden Figures earning award nominations and making big box office money, and then there's 50 Shades Darker, which, if its panty-dropping trailer is any indication, is bound to draw in millions. 

VIDEO: The Definitive List of the Best Movies of 2016

 

We have high hopes for some of our favorite movie adaptation, like Jeannette Walls's moving memoir, The Glass Castle, starring Brie Larson and Naomi Watts, and the brilliant Dave Eggers's The Circle with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks (talk about a dream team).

RELATED: The 8 Books We're Most Excited for in 2017

Scroll down below to take a look at the most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations this year (although you'll have to wait until 2018 for a few of them), and read up before they hit theaters. 

1 of 13 Courtesy

50 Shades Darker by E.L. James

In the second installment of James's cult-followed series, Ana and Christian seem to be making their relationship work, until a malevolent ex-girlfriend enters the scene... Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are back as your favorite BDSM couple, in theaters Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

The Zookeeper's Wife by Diane Ackerman

The Zookeeper's Wife tells the true story of Jan and Antonina Żabińska (played by Johan Heldenbergh and Jessica Chastain in the film), zookeepers of the Warsaw Zoo and later, participants in the Polish Underground Resistance during World War II. The couple saved over 300 Jews during the war, but we don't want to give too much of the plot away before the film hits theaters on Mar. 31.

3 of 13 Courtesy

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

Although it's technically a children's book, people of all ages can learn a valuable lesson from this story about a boy named Auggie born with a facial deformity who enters a mainstream school for the first time in fifth grade. Get your Kleenex ready for this one, the adorable Jacob Tremblay will be playing Auggie and his supportive mom is Julia Roberts. The movie will hit theaters on April 7. 

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

The Circle by Dave Eggers

Mae Holland (Emma Watson) lands a dream job at a tech company called The Circle, founded by Steve Jobs-type named Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). The company's proudest tech innovation is a small, round, glass camera that allows users to share their every move with the entire world. Needless to say, there are some very sinister undertones, but we won’t give away too much before the movie comes out on April 28. But read the book first; Dave Eggers is a certifiable genius (in my very humble opinion) and will leave you hanging on his every word.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls

Walls's powerful memoir about her less-than-stable childhood is set to hit theaters sometime this year. Brie Larson will star as Jeannette Walls, with Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson playing her nomadic parents, Rose Mary and Rex Walls. The memoir is moving and beautifully written, an absolute must-read before the movie comes out. 

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

It by Stephen King

The book that gave everyone everywhere a perpetual fear of clowns is hitting the big screen on Sept. 8 and will star Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, the killer clown. We have the chills already. 

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

One of Christie's most beloved mystery novels, Murder on the Orient Express, follows private detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the murder of Mr. Samuel Ratchett while onboard, you guessed it, the Orient Express as its stalled in Croatia due to a snow storm. The first film adaptation of the classic novel was released in 1974, and the 2017 reboot stars Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, and Kenneth Branagh (also the director of the film) as Poirot.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier

Du Maurier's classic 1951 romance-mystery novel was first adapted to film in 1954, and will hit theaters again on July 14 of this year. Rachel Weisz stars as the titular Rachel, and her cousin, Phillip will be played by Sam Claflin. Phillip attempts to seek revenge against his mysterious cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian, but as he begins to fall under her charm, the plot (obviously) thickens. 

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll

Inspired by the author's own story of sexual assault, Luckiest Girl Alive follows Ani Fanelli, a magazine editor engaged to the seemingly perfect guy and living a seemingly perfect life. But, Ani is still haunted by a tragic event from her teen years and must come to terms with what happened to her when she was still Tiffani Fanelli. The movie is being produced by Reese Witherspoon but has yet to cast its star, so you still have plenty of time to read this page-turner. 

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Rogue Male by Geoffrey Household

Household's classic 1939 thriller novel doesn't have a release date yet, but everyone's favorite Englishman, Benedict Cumberbatch, will produce the film and star as the main character, a hunter who attempts to assassinate a dictator but is caught, tortured, and left for dead. He eventually escapes back home to England but must hide in the rural countryside while the police and enemy agents try and find him. So yeah, we're pretty excited about this one–and definitely plan on reading the famed novel before the movie comes out. 

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle

This book is a must read regardless of its big screen status. About a young girl named Meg, her friend, and her genius little brother, Charles Wallace, who get sent into another dimension by three other-worldly beings, Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), to save their scientist father (Chris Pine). Since the film adaptation doesn't hit theaters until 2018, you have plenty of time to read the book! And trust us, it's a timeless classic for a reason.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Where'd You Go Bernadette by Maria Semple

Semple's 2012 novel tells the story of an agoraphobic architect who goes missing right before she is supposed to lead a family trip to Antarctica. Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused) is set to direct the film (which still does not have a release date) andCate Blanchett is in talks to star. The novel is funny, smart, and you won't want to put it down. 

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter

Walter's 2012 novel spans across many decades, beginning in 1962 during the filming of Hollywood's most expensive flop, Cleopatra, and the love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Casting and release date have yet to be announced, but Oscar-winning producer Sam Mendes recently signed onto the project as its producer and possible director. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!