Blake Lively’s Next Role Was Inspired By a Reddit Thread
Yup.
Just when you think Blake Lively has done it all, think again. Because the Gossip Girl alum's next role is based on a novella posted to a Reddit thread. We Used To Live Here for Netflix will follow the events that unfold when a homeowner allows a family into her new house after they claim that they previously lived there.
While this certainly isn't Lively's first thriller (Shallows, A Simple Favor), it is her first based on a Reddit novella. According to Deadline, the psychological thriller will be based on Marcus Kliewer's short story that was first published as a part of Reddit's No Sleep feature.
The publication also writes that the plot thickens when, "things get progressively weirder as a snowstorm strands the visitors as they just won't leave. The homeowner can't get rid of them, and winds up sorry she ever opened the door as events progress." (OK, I already have goosebumps.)
Lively is also set to produce the Netflix original film through Lively's B for Effort production company. The company is also set to produce Netflix's adaption of Lady Killer based on the "Dark Horse" comic book series.
This is the second adaptation that's been tapped from Reddit's No Sleep feature. Netflix previously bought Matt Query's My Wife and I Bought a Ranch. The No Sleep feature is dubbed as place where Reddit users can share their scary personal experiences.