A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It

If you're flying solo on this Valentine's Day, let this be the year you celebrate singledom, because there are so many great things to be said for being in a relationship with the most important person in your life: yourself.

Not to sound all wide-eyed, but your single years can be some of the best you'll have. Time alone can be well spent focusing on your career, building meaningful relationships with your friends, or traveling the world. And hey, without a significant other to spend your money on, you can treat yourself to that pair of shoes (or three) that you've had your eye on.

 

While most romantic films are mushy and lovey-dovey and the last thing you want to put yourself through on Valentine's Day (no matter how many glasses of wine you've had), there are some rom-coms that truly make you appreciate being by yourself. We've rounded up a pretty solid list of movies that celebrate the single life, so if you're spending this Valentine's Day sans significant other, we promise these movies will make you value your alone time.

THE HEARTBREAK KID

If there's ever been a movie to make you appreciate single life, it's The Heartbreak Kid, starring Ben Stiller and Malin Akerman. When Eddie meets Lila, he thinks he has found his dream woman, only to find out on their honeymoon that she's the exact opposite, making him wish he was still single. Catch this one on Netflix.

EAT PRAY LOVE

This rom-com-dram, based on the book of the same name, starring Julia Roberts is the ultimate tale of the solo-journey. The film follows a woman's quest to find love and peace within herself–while eating a lot of pizza and gelato along the way. Basically, Roberts's character is a strong, independent woman who don't need no man! Download a rental on Amazon.

LOLA VERSUS

Imagine your fiancé calling off your wedding three weeks before you're supposed to say "I do." Lola Versus, starring Greta Gerwig, tells the funny, heartwarming, and endearing journey she goes on to get over her ex. In the end, she ends up finding herself. 

THE FIRST WIVES CLUB

The First Wives Club, starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton, is a hilarious film following three divorced middle-aged friends who take back control of their lives after their marriages end. Come for the female empowerment, stay for the "You Don't Own Me" singalong. Digitally rent it on Amazon.

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING

Falling in love with your best friend is usually never a good idea, especially when they're already in love with someone else. My Best Friend's Wedding, starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz, makes you realize that sometimes the person you love just isn't the one for you, and you're better off being friends. Watch this one on Crackle.

HOPE FLOATS

Being single can also be a great time to get back to your roots. Refocusing your attention on your family--and yourself--can be one of the best ways to mend a broken heart after a tough breakup, just as Sandra Bullock did in Hope Floats. Remembering and appreciating the things in life that are most important to you is always a silver lining. The film is currently available on Netflix.

DRINKING BUDDIES

Craft beer and a weekend getaway in the woods mix things up for the couples in this romantic comedy starring Olivia Wilde, Anna Kendrick, and Jake Johnson. All the breaking up and making up in this film will make you glad you're single. Tune in on Netflix.

40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS

Being single can also be great when you use your alone time to better yourself by setting goals and working to achieve them. Maybe it's training for a marathon or finally taking that cooking class, or, in Josh Hartnett's case in 40 Days and 40 Nights, abstaining from sex just to prove to your friends and yourself that you can do it. Tune in for this one on Netflix.

UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN

What's the best way to get over a breakup? Buy and renovate a rundown villa in Tuscany, of course! Under the Tuscan Sun follows Diane Lane's character as she takes a trip to Tuscany post-messy divorce, where she ends up buying a villa and starting over by herself, making new friends–and potential lovers–in the process. Check it out on Netflix.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S

Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's has become a poster child for glamorous single life. Audrey Hepburn's character is unapologetically herself and is free to be as chic as she wants. This classic is available for digital rental on Amazon.

THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS

Your single years are the time in your life to try new things, explore new parts of the world, and make new friends. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, starring Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, is a movie that celebrates just that–and reminds you that relationships may come and go, but your best friends will be there through it all. Cheesy, but true. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 is available on HBO.

