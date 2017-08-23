With summer winding down and fall quickly approaching, warm-weather activities are slowly coming to an end. It's time to bid adieu to summer camps for the season, but that doesn't mean you can't relive the experience through some good old-fashioned camp movies.

The days of roasting marshmallows by the fire and dousing yourself in bug spray before hikes might soon be behind you, but there are still plenty of camp movies that you can watch at any time of year, whether you can go outside in shorts or not.

Scroll through some of our all-time favorite camp movies below to bring those glorious summer days at camp back to life, with all of the fun and none of the bugs.