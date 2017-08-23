13 Movies About Camp You Need to Watch Before Summer Is Over

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

With summer winding down and fall quickly approaching, warm-weather activities are slowly coming to an end. It's time to bid adieu to summer camps for the season, but that doesn't mean you can't relive the experience through some good old-fashioned camp movies.

The days of roasting marshmallows by the fire and dousing yourself in bug spray before hikes might soon be behind you, but there are still plenty of camp movies that you can watch at any time of year, whether you can go outside in shorts or not. 

Scroll through some of our all-time favorite camp movies below to bring those glorious summer days at camp back to life, with all of the fun and none of the bugs.

The Parent Trap (1998) 

Yes, this is a movie about a family reunited, but it is also a movie about lake swimming and eating peanut butter Oreos in a cabin.

Fired Up (2009)

Without camp, how would the team have ever had the courage to try the "Fountain of Troy" maneuver?

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Did you know Jessica Alba made her film debut attending this made-up camp? The more you know. 

Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

No camp movie collection would be complete without the Wilderness Girls.  

It Takes Two (1995)

Camp Callaway serves as the grounds for crafty twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to trick their guardians into falling in love, but it also looks pretty fun to attend. 

Addams Family Values (1993)

What do you get when you cross the Addams family with summer camp? Magic, that's what. 

Camp (2003) 

The only thing better than summer camp is summer theatre camp TBH. 

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Unlike most of the movies on this list, this film follows a group teens running a camp themselves. Responsibility FTW. 

Heavyweights (1995)

Yes, "fat" camps count. 

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

With a Netflix sequel in the works, it looks like Camp Firewood is still going strong. 

Little Darlings (1980) 

Most summer camps (hopefully) don't involve bets about virginity, which helps this classic stand apart. 

Camp Rock (2008)

Clearly we had to include the movie that helped introduce us to Demi Lovato and the Jonas brothers. Especially since we might get an R-rated sequel soon. 

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

There are few films about young love as innocent and dramatic as this one, set at Camp Ivanhoe. 

