The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This October
What better way to kick off the Halloween season than by queuing up a new scary movie?
If you're craving a dark thriller, check out Joker, the origin story of Gotham City’s infamous villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix. For a lighter, comedic option, the First Family of Halloween — aka The Addams Family — is back and starring in their first ever animated feature.
This month also brings some long-awaited sequels: Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. And Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone are back together again for the sequel to the 2009 post-apocalyptic horror zombie comedy film, Zombieland.
Keep reading for the best new movies to go see this month. (If nothing else, we promise these new releases will give you plenty of last-minute Halloween costume inspo.)
Joker
October 4
Finally — the origin story of infamous villain and Batman's arch-nemesis, the Joker. The critically acclaimed horror film follows Arthur Fleck, a social outcast and failed stand-up comedian and clown, played by Joaquin Phoenix. His isolation leads him down a dark path of crime that ultimately morphs him into the murderous character you know from The Dark Knight. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy also star.
Gemini Man
October 11
This action-thriller stars Will Smith as Henry Brogan, a top-notch government assassin being targeted by a mysterious operative who's always anticipating his next move. The plot takes a twist when the operative turns out to be a younger clone of himself (think The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) — who has all of his talents without his emotional baggage.
The Addams Family
October 11
Your favorite quirky family returns in the first animated comedy of The Addams Family franchise. In this 2019 take on the classic, the family moves to New Jersey and is targeted by a reality TV host (voiced by Allison Janney) trying to push them out of the neighborhood. The voice cast also includes Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams and Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams.
Jexi
October 11
If you ever felt you were too dependent on Siri, this comedy is for you. Phil's (Adam DeVine) lonely life turns around when he upgrades his phone to the latest model that comes with Jexi (voiced by Rose Byrne), an artificial intelligence assistant and life coach. But when his co-dependence on his phone lessens, Jexi begins to feel abandoned and jealous, leading her to become a tech disaster so she can get Phil all to herself.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 18
Angelina Jolie is back portraying the titular role in Disneys's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster, Maleficent. Picking up several years later, Maleficent and her goddaughter, Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning), face a new adversary in the form of Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), the new villain on the block.
Zombieland: Double Tap
October 18
After a ten year hiatus, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone are back together again for the sequel to Zombieland. From the White House through the heartland, the four slayers gear up to battle new types of zombies — and even some human survivors.
Countdown
October 25
Lovers of the Netflix psychological thriller YOU can see Elizabeth Lail in action again in this horror film, out at the end of the month. Lail plays a nurse who downloads an app that predicts when she will die — and learns that she only has three days left to live. Her morbid discovery causes her to fight the clock to find a way to survive.