The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This October 

What better way to kick off the Halloween season than by queuing up a new scary movie?

If you're craving a dark thriller, check out Joker, the origin story of Gotham City’s infamous villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix. For a lighter, comedic option, the First Family of Halloween — aka The Addams Family — is back and starring in their first ever animated feature.

This month also brings some long-awaited sequels: Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. And Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone are back together again for the sequel to the 2009 post-apocalyptic horror zombie comedy film, Zombieland.

Keep reading for the best new movies to go see this month. (If nothing else, we promise these new releases will give you plenty of last-minute Halloween costume inspo.)