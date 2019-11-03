The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This November
November marks the official start of the holiday season for some enthusiasts. If that's you, head to the movie theater to catch Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com starring Game of Thrones's own Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, alongside Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. Of course that's not all hitting theaters in November 2019. Toward the middle of the month, you can enjoy the girl-power reboot of the Charlie’s Angels franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.
Tom Hanks is getting a jump on awards buzz playing beloved TV host Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. And for a Thanksgiving reminder that every family has a certain amount of dysfunction, watch Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis in a patricidal murder mystery titled Knives Out. Keep reading for our picks of the best movies to see in theaters this month.
Harriet
November 1
If you’re looking to walk away inspired and informed, then you can watch Cynthia Erivo play Harriet Tubman in this biopic about the influential American freedom fighter. The film chronicles the abolitionist’s fight to not only escape slavery but help to free many others. It's already receiving buzz for bringing Harriet's perspective into a story that's been told about her for far too long.
Motherless Brooklyn
November 1
After what felt like forever, this film adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel of the same name is finally here. Directed by Edward Norton, the movie is set in 1950s New York and follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), a private detective dealing with Tourette’s syndrome who’s on a mission to figure out who killed his only friend and mentor (Bruce Willis). Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann, and Alex Baldwin also star.
Last Christmas
November 8
It’s finally appropriate to queue up your Christmas tunes and watch every cheesy Christmas movie your heart desires. Kick off the season with an instant-classic rom-com starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Clarke plays Kate, a closed-off woman struggling with adulting. Then comes Tom (played by Golding) to crack her tough exterior and find a way in to her heart. No telling what happens next!
The Good Liar
November 15
Are you in the mood for a suspenseful thriller with lots of drama? If so, you should see Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen in a prolonged cat-and-mouse game that’s full of mystery. McKellen stars as Roy Courtnay, a con artist planning to swindle wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Mirren). However, Roy's scam is derailed when his feelings get involved and complicate what should’ve been a clean-cut mission. This also seems like it'll be a palate cleanser after the rest of the saccharine holiday fare.
Charlie's Angels lead
November 15
Say hello to 2019’s newest angels aka “lady spies." The latest reboot of the iconic franchise is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the next generation of Charlie’s Angels. The trailer has a fashion montage which is enticing enough, but don't be fooled: You’re also in store for some action-packed female empowerment and badass spycraft.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
November 22
As a highly-anticipated awards contender, this film captures the essence of children's TV host and activist Fred Rogers and his real-life relationship with journalist Tom Junod. When Junod was assigned to profile Rogers (played by Tom Hanks), he wasn't too excited, but after spending time with the TV legend, he grows to develop a liking for him and ends up with a changed life. Just watching Hanks put on his sweater a la Rogers is sure to transport you back to the warm-and-fuzziest time of childhood. Go see it with your parents (or kids!) this holiday season.
Knives Out
November 27
Everyone is a suspect in this zany family ensemble murder-mystery-dramedy. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired to solve the murder of patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and has to sort through a web of lies to pin down the murderer amid the victim's lavishly wealthy and off-the-wall cast of characters. The star-studded cast includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.
Queen & Slim
November 27
Written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, this drama is about Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya), two strangers who are on their first date together. When they get pulled over for a traffic violation, things escalate quickly and Slim ends up killing the officer in self-defense. The rest of the film follows the unlikely fugitives as they go on the run, becoming a viral story in the midst of chaos.