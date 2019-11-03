The Best New Movies Hitting Theaters This November 

November marks the official start of the holiday season for some enthusiasts. If that's you, head to the movie theater to catch Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com starring Game of Thrones's own Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, alongside Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. Of course that's not all hitting theaters in November 2019. Toward the middle of the month, you can enjoy the girl-power reboot of the Charlie’s Angels franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Tom Hanks is getting a jump on awards buzz playing beloved TV host Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. And for a Thanksgiving reminder that every family has a certain amount of dysfunction, watch Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis in a patricidal murder mystery titled Knives Out. Keep reading for our picks of the best movies to see in theaters this month.