The Definitive List of the Best Movies of 2016 

Courtesy Fox Searchlight
Courtney Higgs
Dec 28, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Much has been written about the downside of 2016—the punishing election cycle, the innumerable celebrity splits—but amdist all the bad and the ugly, one very positive fact has become abundantly clear: It's also been a pretty solid year for film. For those times when it felt like all the news was bad news, there was always an awesome flick in theaters we could escape to for a good laugh—or a good cry.

Now, 2015 was a tough act to follow. With massively successful movies like The Revenant (still pouring one out for that poor horse), Inside Out, and Room still fresh in our minds, 2016 had to go big in order to stand out in the cinema department. And stand out it most definitely did! Read on to get our take on the best films of the year (so far!) and be sure to keep a tally of how many of these pics pick up award nominations.

 

1 of 23 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Arrival

In a word: Aliens! But not the cheesy kind. This surprise hit stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker.

Advertisement
2 of 23 Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Birth of a Nation

For most, this film is tough to watch. It's an important one, though, and it was an absolute hit on the festival circuit. Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, and Gabrielle Union star.

3 of 23 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Deadpool

We're not sure if anyone was prepared for this dark comedy to take off the way it did, but we can give credit where credit is due. Maybe it's the Ryan Reynolds effect, or maybe this is just a really funny movie. Morena Baccarin and T.J. Miller also star.

Advertisement
4 of 23 Van Redin, © Paramount Pictures, Courtesy EverettCollection

Everybody Wants Some!!

An ode to summertime in the 70s, billed as the spiritual sequel to 1993's Dazed and Confused? Enough said! The cast of cuties includes Blake Jenner, Tyler Hoechlin, Glen Powell, Ryan Guzman, and the gorgeous Zoey Deutch.

Advertisement
5 of 23 Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Fences

We'd watch anything starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis! Washington directed and stars in this big screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play. (This one hasn't actually hit theaters yet, but if you live in New York or Los Angeles, it'll open this Friday, Dec. 16, before it hits theaters nationwide on Christmas Day.)

Advertisement
6 of 23 Disney•Pixar

Finding Dory

We waited 13 long years for this sequel, and it was well worth the wait. Pixar sure knows how to put together an animated adventure.

Advertisement
7 of 23 ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hail, Caesar!

The Coen Brothers knocked it out of the park with this love letter to Old Hollywood. And what a cast! Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum star.

Advertisement
8 of 23 CBS Films/Everett Collection

Hell or High Water

Oh, how we love a good ol' Western heist flick. Here, Chris Pine and Ben Foster star as our criminally inclined protagonists.

Advertisement
9 of 23 Courtesy 20th Century Fox

Hidden Figures

You always hear about the late John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, but rarely do you hear about the team responsible for putting him there. This is the inspiring untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), three African-American women working for NASA in the 1960s, who played an integral role in turning around the worldwide Space Race. Get your tissues ready, because this inspiring story is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Catch it in theaters, starting Christmas Day!

Advertisement
10 of 23 Pablo Larrains/20th Century Fox Film Corporation

Jackie

Our obsession with the Kennedys continues, and this time, we're hearing the story from Jackie's perspective. Be prepared to see a lot of Natalie Portman this awards season.

Advertisement
11 of 23 © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Jungle Book

Mowgli and the gang swung through theaters and left us all in awe. The live-action reimagining on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless stories and Disney’s classic animated film boasts a star-studded voice cast including Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Bill Murray, and many more.

Advertisement
12 of 23 Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone—together again at last! John Legend and J.K. Simmons also appear in this musical extravaganza. Insert all the heart eyes emojis.

Advertisement
13 of 23 Courtesy DreamWorks

The Light Between Oceans

This haunting romance definitely tugged on every one of our heart strings. We're still reeling from the chemistry between Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender—no doubt aided by their own IRL romance.

Advertisement
14 of 23 Courtesy The Weinstein Company

Lion

Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel gave a stellar performance as Saroo Brierley, a man who sets out to find his birth parents after being separated from his parents for more than two decades. Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman also star.

Advertisement
15 of 23 ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Little Prince

Netflix released this animated flick, which reminded us all of the wonders of childhood—and why we should cherish them for as long as possible. You may have recognized the voiceovers from stars like Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, James Franco and many more.

Advertisement
16 of 23 Courtesy Focus Features

Loving

This appropriately-named film tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving (played by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, respectively), an interracial couple who were instrumental in getting interracial marriage legalized in the United States. It's sure to get some awards attention. 

Advertisement
17 of 23 Claire Folger / :copyright: Roadside Attractions / courtesy Everett Collection

Manchester By the Sea

Watch this one if you need a good cry, because it's sad—like, really, really sad. Casey Affleck shines, nonetheless!

Advertisement
18 of 23 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Moana

Disney introduced its first Polynesian protagonist this fall, and it was a treat for the whole family. Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voiced the main characters.

Advertisement
19 of 23 Elevation Pictures

Moonlight

Another buzzy festival flick, this heavy indie is coming-of-age story unlike any you've seen before. It's an important and socially conscious film with big names attached. Mahershala Ali (House of Cards), Naomie Harris (Spectre) and singer Janelle Monae all star.

Advertisement
20 of 23 ©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection

PATERSON

You've never seen Adam Driver like this before. And by that we mean in a bus driver's uniform! But his performance is solid and further proves his acting chops. Catch it in theaters at the end of the month, on Dec. 28.

Advertisement
21 of 23 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Queen of Katwe

Newcomer Madina Nalwanga plays 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi, a young girl in Uganda whose world changes when she is introduced to the game of chess. Lupita Nyong’o stars as Phiona’s mother Harriet, and David Oyelowo plays Robert, the soccer player-turned-missionary who brought the mentally challenging game to the village children.

Advertisement
22 of 23 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sully

We love you, Tom Hanks! This is the riveting story of heroic airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who saved a plane full of passengers and crew when he regained control of a nose-diving plane and safely landed it on the Hudson River. Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, and Aaron Eckhart also star.

Advertisement
23 of 23 ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

ZOOTOPIA

We loved this animated adventure, which tells the story of a modern metropolis just for animals (we also low key want to move there). You'll recognize the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate and more.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!