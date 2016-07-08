The 7 Best Movie Wedding Date Duos Ever

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates hits theaters today, July 8, with Zac Efron and Adam DeVine starring as two rowdy brothers trying to find acceptable dates for their sister’s impending nuptials. When they come across Tatiana (Aubrey Plaza) and Alice (Anna Kendrick), the duo thinks they’ve hit the good-girl jackpot—but shortly after arriving in Hawaii for the wedding, Mike and Dave discover that their dates are more concerned with partying than making a good impression on their family.

While the bros may have been fooled by their dates, they’ve got us thinking about all of the duos that have attended nuptials together on the big screen before them. Scroll down for eight of the most memorable pairs to celebrate matrimony in a movie.

Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett in My Best Friend’s Wedding

One of the most classic rom-coms ever, My Best Friend’s Wedding doesn’t end in a happily-ever-after for the BFFs at its core, Julianne (Julia Roberts) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney). Despite Julianne’s best efforts to sabotage Michael’s wedding to another woman (Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz), their love is destined to remain platonic in the end. But we’re still obsessed with one pairing from the film: Julianne and her faux finance George (Rupert Everett), who’s really her gay friend and editor. And when it becomes clear that the love between Julianne and Michael will remain platonic and he goes through with the wedding, George shows up to dance with her at the reception—and wins the best date ever award in the process.

Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd in Clueless

Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) spent much of Clueless falling for the wrong guy, but our favorite fashion-forward high schooler finally got it right and found her “Baldwin” at the end of the film. Once she realized that she was “totally butt crazy in love” with her former step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd), Cher made an effort to be a better person to get his attention—and it worked. Fast forward to Cher catching the bouquet at the wedding of her teachers, Mr. Hall and Ms. Geist, before smooching Josh as the movie comes to an end. Swoon.

Debra Messing and Dermot Mulroney in The Wedding Date

When Kat (Debra Messing) gets desperate to find a date for her younger sister’s wedding—in which her ex-boyfriend is serving as the groom’s best man—she hires an escort named Nick (Dermot Mulroney) to travel to London with her and pose as her doting boyfriend for the trip. But once the two are overseas, their constant bickering gives way to real feelings—and what started out as a monetary arrangement soon turns into something more.

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers

When it comes to wedding duos, Wedding Crashers is the gift that keeps on giving. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as John and Jeremy, two divorce lawyers with a perpetual hobby of crashing nuptials in their spare time. And while they always arrive together, each guy’s goal is to leave the receptions they hit with a new one-night stand—but all that changes when they meet Claire (Rachel McAdams) and Gloria (Isla Fisher) at the biggest wedding they’ve crashed to date.

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral

Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell) were never technically each other’s dates, but they did meet at a wedding and subsequently spend the night together—and if that’s not “date” enough, we don’t know what is. After years of additional run-ins at three more weddings (including their own respective nuptials), these two finally got their act together and fessed up to loving one another in the end.

January Jones and Seann William Scott in American Wedding

Before she starred as Betty Draper on Mad Men, January Jones played Cadence Flaherty, the younger sister of Michelle (Alyson Hannigan) in American Wedding. She was the object of affection of not one, but two wedding guests, Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott) and Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas). Cadence ultimately fell for Stifler—despite the fact that he lied repeatedly just to get her into bed—and the two made for a pretty cute pair when Jim (Jason Biggs) and Michelle said “I do.”

James Marsden and Katherine Heigl in 27 Dresses

When forever-a-bridesmaid Jane (Katherine Heigl) realizes that she's leaning heavily towards the "love" side of her love-hate relationship with weddings reporter Kevin Doyle (James Marsden), she knows it'll take a grand gesture to win him over for good. So, naturally, she crashes another couple’s boat wedding and professes her feelings for him via microphone in front of a crowd of strangers. Luckily for Jane, Kevin very publicly returns her love and the two spend the rest of the night stealing the just-married couple's thunder with their cuteness. And that whole “I wrote an embarrassing expose about you in the newspaper” thing that Kevin did to Jane? Forgotten.