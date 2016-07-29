Relive the 10 Most Fabulous Movie Makeover Scenes Ever

It was 15 years ago today, July 29, that Anne Hathaway hit the big screen as Mia Thermopolis: a frizzy-haired, slightly awkward 16-year-old who finds out she’s heir to the throne of Genovia. The Princess Diaries is chock-full of hilarious princess-prepping lessons (from how to walk in heels to how to properly wave like a queen), but one of the most memorable scenes of the movie, hands-down, is Mia’s makeover.

From Julia Roberts’s classic transformation in Pretty Woman to Lindsay Lohan’s plastification in Mean Girls, there is something irresistibly entertaining about movie makeovers. Scroll through our favorites below—if these don’t cause you the sudden urge to get a dramatic haircut and go on an epic shopping spree, we don’t know what will.